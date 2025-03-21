NCAAB analyst Seth Greenberg apologizes to "no one" while defending Louisville’s controversial NCAA Tournament seeding

During the Selection Sunday held on March 16, Louisville Cardinals were seeded No. 8 in the NCAA Tournament. However, they lost their first-round game and got eliminated from the tournament.

After the game, Mike Greenberg made some comments about Louisville's No. 8 seeding in the "Get Up" show on Friday.

“I want to start by making a statement because I had a lot of people who were tweeting at me yesterday. I was very hard on the committee when I said that I felt like Louisville was under-seeded and I had people, after they lose yesterday, say, 'Oh, what do you have to say now?' So, I’ll tell you what I have to say.

"I apologize … to no one!” Greenberg said. “There is absolutely no bearing, what happens in the tournament has no bearing whatsoever on whether the committee got things right or wrong. It is not their job to decide who’s going to win games and who isn’t."

He added:

"In the same way that Carolina winning the other night, and even if they win tonight, doesn’t justify them getting in, it has nothing whatsoever to do with whether Louisville was seeded correctly or not. Their job is not to guess what’s going to happen in the future. It is to judge what has happened in the past,” Greenberg said.

The Cardinals (27-8, 18-2) were defeated 89-75 by the No. 9 Creighton Bluejays (25-10) on Thursday. The team lost the first half 34-49 but in the second, they fought back to win 41-40, which, though, was not enough to get them the win.

2023 NBA Summer League - Denver Nuggets v Milwaukee Bucks - Source: Getty

Louisville coach Pat Kelsey reacts to loss

Pat Kelsey revealed in his post-match press conference that he is hurt to see his team get eliminated from the NCAA Tournament.

"It hurts really bad when it ends, and it ends so abruptly," coach Pat Kelsey said. "You prepare so hard. You work so hard every day. You never think it's going to end. And when it ends, it's really hard.

"When you're looking at those guys in the locker room, and they are distraught, emotional, this flood of emotions comes through you too, and you just start thinking back to all the stuff you've been through with this group."

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Creighton at Louisville - Source: Imagn

Pat Kelsey will be looking to get his team back in shape for next season as they enter their second off-season.

