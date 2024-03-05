NCAAB fans love "Cream Abdul-Jabbar" Robbie Avila in throwback Indiana State shooting shirt: "Larry Nerd"

Robbie Avila has played a big role in the Indiana State Sycamores having their best season since Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Larry Bird was on the roster. The program reached the AP Top 25 Poll for the first time since 1978-79 and finished the regular season with a 26-5 record, their best since Bird's last season.

A day after securing the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season championship, Avila modeled a throwback shooting shirt from Bird's time with the program. Homefield Apparel shared the images on X, stating:

"you know we had to get @Robbie_Avila30 in our new Indiana State shooting shirt"

Fans shared their reaction to the post. @RobDauster used a play on Bird's name, stating:

"Larry Nerd in a throwback Indiana State shooting shirt is incredible"

@TrulyDougTaylor questioned if Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's name was better to play off of:

"Is he Larry Nerd or Cream Abdul-Jabbar? Gonna need someone to settle this."

@BpenfieldJ claimed:

"The collabo every college basketball fan needed"

@Treeball79 labeled the Sycamores as America's mid-major:

"Indiana State: "America's Mid-Major" Those are great!"

@ZachOsip had a different Larry Bird-inspired nickname:

"Larry Blurred has now cemented his legacy 🐐"

@joeystephan would like to see the team wear the shirts during March Madness:

"This is magical! ‘Cream Abdul Jabbar’ donning The Good Brand…….The Sycamores need to wear these during Arch Madness, and then ultimately March Madness…."

@anbrew13 believes name, image and likeness should be for instances such as this:

"Perfection. This is exactly what NIL should be for."

@CBBcontent shared a photo of Avila and Bird striking the same pose, adding:

"Legendary"

How has Robbie Avila performed in his college career?

Robbie Avila joined the Indiana State Sycamores as a two-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. He immediately became an impact player, averaging 10.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks in just 21.3 minutes per game while shooting 54.0% from the field, 33.7% from three-point range and 70.5% from the free-throw line.

His production has taken a massive step forward in his sophomore season. Avila is averaging 17.6 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 3.9 apg, 0.7 spg and 0.7 bpg in 30.3 mpg while shooting 55.6% from the field, 39.6% from three-point range and 82.0% from the free-throw line. It is unclear if he will enter the 2024 NBA Draft, the transfer portal, or return to the Sycamores for a third season.