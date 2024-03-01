NCAAB fans predict $5.8 million NIL-valued Bronny James' stats against WA State amid mock draft snub: "Triple single"

Bronny James and the USC Trojans are all set to take on Washington State in Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum on Thursday. The Trojans enter the game with a 2-3 record from their last five games. Their biggest win was against LA rivals UCLA (62-56) this past Saturday night. Boosted by this victory, USC will be looking to take home another win.

For Bronny James, however, things are not looking great. The guard has been averaging almost 20 minutes per game while putting up 5.5 points with 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Some fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to post their predictions of his scores for the game. It was a mix, with a few keeping things realistic, while others mocked him for his poor performances so far:

Bronny James' NBA future hits a pause

Per ESPN's latest mock draft for 2024, Bronny James' name has been dropped. The freshman was included in the 2025 NBA mock draft, but even that was for the second round as the No. 39 pick. This did not please his father, LeBron James, who took to his X/Twitter to ask people to back off and let his son enjoy college.

It should be noted that many believe LeBron is partially to be blamed for this. LeBron kept hyping Bronny online as someone who could easily replace the current LA Lakers roster. This led to many fans questioning the validity of such a bold claim, considering James Jr.'s abysmal performances in recent times.

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith pointed fingers at LeBron during his talk on "First Take":

"You're gonna tweet about folks needing to leave your son alone? ... You did that. LeBron is entirely and completely culpable for any kind of critique coming in Bronny's direction."

ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony explained his reasoning behind snubbing Bronny James from the 2024 mock draft:

"The fact of the matter is that Bronny James has not produced like a one-and-done player this season. He's averaging five and a half points per game, shooting under 40% from the field for a USC team that has the worst record in the Pack 12. That's not one-and-done caliber.

"He's been playing hot potato with his teammates moving the ball left and right. [He] really has lacked assertiveness and is missing opportunities to really put himself into the game when they've had injuries and they've needed him to step up and show that he's an NBA player."

With all things considered, it is highly unlikely that Bronny, who is reported to have an NIL value of $5.8 million, will declare for draft after this season. He perhaps needs more time to adapt himself to playing full minutes and scoring better before making big moves.

