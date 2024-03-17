Nebraska crew plans to witness Selection Sunday havoc as a team at HC Fred Hoiberg’s house

Fred Hoiberg's Nebraska suffered a 98-87 loss against Illinois in Saturday's Big Ten Tournament semifinal. However, reports suggest that the Cornhuskers coach plans to have his team get together at his home to watch Selection Sunday.

On3's Nebraska reporter Robin Washut took to X Saturday to post the news:

Hoiberg seemingly wants to instill a sense of togetherness in his Nebraska team. He took over the reins in 2019 and has turned the team's fortunes after a difficult few seasons at the start of his tenure.

Hoiberg was named the Big Ten Coach of the Year in 2024. However, he still has an overall losing record with the Cornhuskers at 63-93.

Nebraska is poised to get a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014. The Cornhuskers finished third in the Big Ten this season with a 22-9 record (12-8 in the conference).

Nebraska also beat Indiana in the quarterfinal of the Big Ten Tournament before its blowout loss against Illinois in the semifinals.

Fred Hoiberg is proud of Nebraska's run this season

After Nebraska's defeat against Illinois in the Big Ten Tournament semifinal, Fred Hoiberg spoke to the media:

"I want to say, first of all, I'm proud of our guys for accomplishing something that has never been done in the history of Nebraska basketball, getting into the semifinals of this Big Ten tournament. I like where we are heading into this week, heading into tomorrow, where we will find out our fate.

"As I told the guys in the locker room after, one thing that still -- it was such a pit in my stomach last year at this time, a couple days earlier when we lost, because I just had a feeling we wouldn't be able to play again and I wouldn't be able to coach that group, and I loved that group that we had a year ago. It was such a fun group to coach."

The Cornhuskers crew will eagerly await the results of Selection Sunday to find out their opponents and if they will make it to the postseason.

When is Selection Sunday? TV schedule and how to watch the men's field?

Selection Sunday for the 2023-24 college basketball season will take place on Sunday, March 17. The men's field is expected to be announced at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT).

Selection Sunday for the men's field will be broadcast live on CBS. Fans can also livestream the event on Fubo.