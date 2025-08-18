  • home icon
  Nebraska-Omaha basketball star Deng Mayar tragically dies in swimming accident

Nebraska-Omaha basketball star Deng Mayar tragically dies in swimming accident

By Babatunde Kolawole
Published Aug 18, 2025 18:24 GMT
NCAA Basketball: North Dakota at Iowa
NCAA Basketball: North Dakota at Iowa (image credit: IMAGN)

Nebraska-Omaha forward Deng Mayar tragically died at the age of 22 on Saturday following a drowning incident at Blackridge Reservoir in Herriman, Utah. The school confirmed his death on Sunday, sending shockwaves across the college basketball community.

Mayar reportedly swam with a friend and both struggled in the water. His friend managed to make it to shore but went back to help Mayar.

However, Mayar went under and never resurfaced. Rescue crews recovered his body in the evening. His friend was hospitalized but is expected to recover.

Mayar, a 6-foot-8 forward raised in Salt Lake City, transferred to the Mavericks from North Dakota this offseason.

He averaged 6.3 points and 4.0 rebounds last season. Mayar ended his Fighting Hawks career on a high, recording 12 points and seven rebounds in a win over South Dakota. His move to Nebraska-Omaha was seen as a fresh start, and coaches were excited about his potential impact.

Mavericks coach Chris Crutchfield released a heartfelt statement expressing the program’s devastation. He described Mayar as a “joy to be around” who made the team’s culture better.

“After competing against him for two years, we were elated to add him to our team and he made tremendous progress this summer,” Crutchfield said.

Paul Sather, Mayar's former coach at North Dakota, also paid tribute, saying the team’s “hearts are broken” at the loss of such a promising player.

Summit League commissioner pays tribute to Deng Mayar

Summit League commissioner Josh Fenton paid tribute to Nebraska-Omaha forward Deng Mayar, who tragically drowned in a Utah reservoir.

Mayar, who previously played at North Dakota before transferring to the Mavericks, was described as a valued member of the league.

In his statement, Fenton said that while Summit League schools compete fiercely on the court, they share a strong bond off of it.

He offered condolences to Mayar’s family, friends, teammates and the Nebraska-Omaha and North Dakota communities. Fenton added that his presence will be remembered and his absence deeply felt.

Babatunde Kolawole

Babatunde Kolawole

Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.

Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.

Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.

As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.

Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel.

