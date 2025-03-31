Nebraska vs Arizona State basketball injury report and predictions, March 31: Latest on Rollie Worster, Jayden Quaintance and more

The Nebraska Cornhuskers and Arizona State Sun Devils will open up their participation in the College Basketball Crown on Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET inside MGM Arena in Paradise, Nevada. The Sun Devils come from a losing season, with an overall record of 13-19. On the other hand, the Cornhuskers achieved a positive mark of 17-14.

While the Cornhuskers got a better overall record, they didn't feature in the Big Ten Tournament due to the competition's format, which only includes the top 15 teams from the conference's regular season. Conversely, Arizona State did participate in the Big 12 Tournament, as all schools in the conference partake, but the Sun Devils dropped out after a first-round defeat to Kansas State.

Nebraska vs. Arizona State injury report ahead of College Basketball Crown

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Braxton Meah is carrying a back injury from March 26, and he's considered a game-time decision for the Cornhuskers in this Monday night game. Gavin Griffiths is another game-time decision, with the guard carrying an ankle injury also from March 26th.

Meanwhile, Rollie Worster is out of the Crown Tournament with a foot injury, and Rienk Mast continues to recover from a knee ailment that prevented him from participating at any moment of the current season.

Arizona State Sun Devils

Arizona State is unsure whether Jayden Quaintance will be able to play against Nebraska on Monday night, as the player carries a knee injury that has been bothering him since mid-March.

Austin Nunez will miss the rest of the season with a foot injury he suffered in December. Finally, while Brandon Gardner isn't injured, he won't be available for the Sun Devils after entering the transfer portal on March 24.

Nebraska vs. Arizona State Prediction

Nebraska is far and away the favorite. The Cornhuskers come from a better regular season and have better numbers against the spread and in the moneyline. They have covered the spread 15 times in 30 games and won 13 of their previous 19 in which they have been chosen as the moneyline favorite.

The Huskers lead the spread by -4.5 and the moneyline by -230. Expect them to win tonight at MGM Arena.

Prediction: Nebraska 80-75 Arizona State.

How to watch Nebraska vs. Arizona State tonight?

The first-round game of the College Basketball Crown will air on Fox Sports 1, which fans can stream through Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling Blue or Fubo. There's also the option of using the Fox Sports App, but for that, you will need your service provider's credentials.

