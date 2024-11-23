  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • Nebraska vs. Creighton: Box score, stats and summary feat. Pop Isaacs (Nov. 22) 

Nebraska vs. Creighton: Box score, stats and summary feat. Pop Isaacs (Nov. 22) 

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Nov 23, 2024 02:50 GMT
NCAA Basketball: Fairleigh Dickinson at Creighton - Source: Imagn
NCAA Basketball: Fairleigh Dickinson at Creighton (Image Source: IMAGN)

There is an exciting nonconference game going on as the Nebraska Cornhuskers are up against the No. 14 Creighton Bluejays 35-24. The Cornhuskers have played well behind forward Juwan Gary's 11 points thus far.

Here's a closer look at the box score and how this game has gone.

Nebraska vs. Creighton box score

Nebraska vs. Creighton box score

TeamFirst HalfSecond HalfFinal Score
Nebraska35 35
Creighton24 24
also-read-trending Trending

Nebraska Cornhuskers box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Berke BuyuktuncelF2-31-11-202210116
Juwan GaryF4-81-32-2020100011
Braxton MarshC0-00-00-005010030
Rollie WorsterG1-20-10-002110012
Brice WilliamsG4-90-12-2020100010
Andrew MorganF0-10-00-212200120
Connor EssegianG1-11-13-500000016
Sam HoibergG 0-00-00-002001010
Gavin GriffithsG 0-10-10-001000100
Ahron UlisG 0-10-00-000010110

Creighton Bluejays box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTO PFPTS
Isaac TraudtF0-20-20-002000000
Ryan KalkbrennerC0-10-13-414100003
Pop IsaacsG4-103-60-0030002111
Jamiya NealG1-30-20-000210122
Steven AshworthG1-51-52-201200415
Jasen GreenF0-00-00-000010000
Jackson McAndrewF1-21-20-004000013
Mason MillerF 0-10-10-000000010
Fredrick KingC 0-00-00-001000010
Ty DavisG 0-10-10-000000000

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी