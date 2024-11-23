Nebraska vs. Creighton: Box score, stats and summary feat. Pop Isaacs (Nov. 22)
There is an exciting nonconference game going on as the Nebraska Cornhuskers are up against the No. 14 Creighton Bluejays 35-24. The Cornhuskers have played well behind forward Juwan Gary's 11 points thus far.
Here's a closer look at the box score and how this game has gone.
Nebraska vs. Creighton box score
Nebraska Cornhuskers box score
Player
Position
FGM-A
3PM-A
FTM-A
OREB
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
PTS
Berke Buyuktuncel
F
2-3
1-1
1-2
0
2
2
1
0
1
1
6
Juwan Gary
F
4-8
1-3
2-2
0
2
0
1
0
0
0
11
Braxton Marsh
C
0-0
0-0
0-0
0
5
0
1
0
0
3
0
Rollie Worster
G
1-2
0-1
0-0
0
2
1
1
0
0
1
2
Brice Williams
G
4-9
0-1
2-2
0
2
0
1
0
0
0
10
Andrew Morgan
F
0-1
0-0
0-2
1
2
2
0
0
1
2
0
Connor Essegian
G
1-1
1-1
3-5
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
6
Sam Hoiberg
G
0-0
0-0
0-0
0
2
0
0
1
0
1
0
Gavin Griffiths
G
0-1
0-1
0-0
0
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
Ahron Ulis
G
0-1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
1
0
1
1
0
Creighton Bluejays box score
Player
Position
FGM-A
3PM-A
FTM-A
OREB
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
PTS
Isaac Traudt
F
0-2
0-2
0-0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
Ryan Kalkbrenner
C
0-1
0-1
3-4
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
3
Pop Isaacs
G
4-10
3-6
0-0
0
3
0
0
0
2
1
11
Jamiya Neal
G
1-3
0-2
0-0
0
0
2
1
0
1
2
2
Steven Ashworth
G
1-5
1-5
2-2
0
1
2
0
0
4
1
5
Jasen Green
F
0-0
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
Jackson McAndrew
F
1-2
1-2
0-0
0
4
0
0
0
0
1
3
Mason Miller
F
0-1
0-1
0-0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
Fredrick King
C
0-0
0-0
0-0
0
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
Ty Davis
G
0-1
0-1
0-0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
