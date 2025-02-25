  • home icon
  • Nebraska vs Michigan Men's College Basketball: Box scores, player stats and more (February 24, 2025) 

By Krutik Jain
Modified Feb 25, 2025 06:51 GMT
NCAA Basketball: Michigan at Nebraska - Source: Imagn
On Monday, No. 15 Michigan held off Nebraska in a thrilling game at Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. The Wolverines won the game 49-46 after impressive contributions from Roddy Gayle Jr. and Tre Donaldson.

This Big 10 game was only the third time in 11 years that a game was won by a score of less than 50 points. It was a shooting struggle for both teams on the floor. Michigan shot only 30%, which is their season-low while Nebraska shot only 26.6%, their worst mark since 21.1% in a home loss to Maryland in 2019.

Here's a closer look at the box scores from the game.

Nebraska vs Michigan: Box score

Team12 Total
Michigan252449
Nebraska212546
Nebraska player stats

NamePOSMINFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTBLKTOPFPTS
Berke BuyuktuncelF310-100-60-014112130
Braxton MeahC120-10-02-218000232
Brice WilliamsG369-214-94-4140201126
Juwan GaryF292-130-51-236112035
Rollie WorsterG292-60-20-017110324
Ahron UlisG30-10-00-001200000
Andrew MorganF200-30-01-414000301
Connor EssegianG161-50-40-002020012
Gavin GriffithsG00-00-00-000000000
Sam HoibergG202-22-20-004001036
Total16-626-288-121043575111646
Michigan player stats

NamePOSMINFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTBLKTOPFPTS
Danny WolfF324-122-60-01102113410
Nimari BurnettG231-70-40-214210412
Roddy Gayle jr.G333-90-26-7051011212
Tre DonaldsonG324-101-42-2084203111
Vladislav GoldinC314-80-10-2410112118
Justin PippenG80-30-10-023100020
L.j. CasonG141-71-50-000000203
Will TschetterF231-51-40-002100023
Total18-615-278-1312501254141349
Nebraska vs Michigan: Game Summary

It was a close game in the end but both teams struggled to get anything going shooting-wise.

The game started slowly with countless shots not making the bucket but trading baskets consistently. Brice Williams did give Nebraska a hot shooting start from the 3-point line with a couple of early deep shots. For the Wolverines, Vladislav Goldin made up for several highlight plays with a layup, dunk and a defensive rebound.

Nebraska's Rollie Worster and Michigan's Tre Donaldson turned over the ball multiple times but few of their dimes clicked well, with contributions with steals as well. Michigan started to gain a slight edge as the game progressed with a layup by Donaldson and a 3-pointer from Danny Wolf.

The Wolverines had a strong finish to close the first half with a 25-21 lead.

To start the second half, Nebraska's Braxton Meah tried eating the lead with a couple of free throws. However, Michigan again maintained a distance following a 3-point shot by Will Tschetter. Following that, both teams exchanged baskets, with Nebraska finally taking back the lead (33-32), thanks to a 3-pointer from Sam Hoiberg at 14:41.

Four minutes later, Donaldson tied the game 35-35 with a 3-pointer. He made a jumper to give Michigan the lead before Gary's layup tied the game again.

The offensive juggernaut from Michigan from 6:12 to 4:25 saw Michigan make three field goals, taking the lead from 40-39 to 45-39. The Wolverines tightened their defense to not allow Nebraska to score until a 3-pointer from Hoiberg got Nebraska within a point.

Nebraska missed key moments down the stretch while the Wolverines made good on four clutch free throws to earn a 49-46 win.

