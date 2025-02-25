Nebraska vs Michigan Men's College Basketball: Box scores, player stats and more (February 24, 2025) 

On Monday, No. 15 Michigan held off Nebraska in a thrilling game at Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. The Wolverines won the game 49-46 after impressive contributions from Roddy Gayle Jr. and Tre Donaldson.

This Big 10 game was only the third time in 11 years that a game was won by a score of less than 50 points. It was a shooting struggle for both teams on the floor. Michigan shot only 30%, which is their season-low while Nebraska shot only 26.6%, their worst mark since 21.1% in a home loss to Maryland in 2019.

Here's a closer look at the box scores from the game.

Nebraska vs Michigan: Box score

Team 1 2 Total Michigan 25 24 49 Nebraska 21 25 46

Nebraska player stats

Name POS MIN FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST ST BLK TO PF PTS Berke Buyuktuncel F 31 0-10 0-6 0-0 1 4 1 1 2 1 3 0 Braxton Meah C 12 0-1 0-0 2-2 1 8 0 0 0 2 3 2 Brice Williams G 36 9-21 4-9 4-4 1 4 0 2 0 1 1 26 Juwan Gary F 29 2-13 0-5 1-2 3 6 1 1 2 0 3 5 Rollie Worster G 29 2-6 0-2 0-0 1 7 1 1 0 3 2 4 Ahron Ulis G 3 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 Andrew Morgan F 20 0-3 0-0 1-4 1 4 0 0 0 3 0 1 Connor Essegian G 16 1-5 0-4 0-0 0 2 0 2 0 0 1 2 Gavin Griffiths G 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sam Hoiberg G 20 2-2 2-2 0-0 0 4 0 0 1 0 3 6 Total 16-62 6-28 8-12 10 43 5 7 5 11 16 46

Michigan player stats

Name POS MIN FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST ST BLK TO PF PTS Danny Wolf F 32 4-12 2-6 0-0 1 10 2 1 1 3 4 10 Nimari Burnett G 23 1-7 0-4 0-2 1 4 2 1 0 4 1 2 Roddy Gayle jr. G 33 3-9 0-2 6-7 0 5 1 0 1 1 2 12 Tre Donaldson G 32 4-10 1-4 2-2 0 8 4 2 0 3 1 11 Vladislav Goldin C 31 4-8 0-1 0-2 4 10 1 1 2 1 1 8 Justin Pippen G 8 0-3 0-1 0-0 2 3 1 0 0 0 2 0 L.j. Cason G 14 1-7 1-5 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 3 Will Tschetter F 23 1-5 1-4 0-0 0 2 1 0 0 0 2 3 Total 18-61 5-27 8-13 12 50 12 5 4 14 13 49

Nebraska vs Michigan: Game Summary

It was a close game in the end but both teams struggled to get anything going shooting-wise.

The game started slowly with countless shots not making the bucket but trading baskets consistently. Brice Williams did give Nebraska a hot shooting start from the 3-point line with a couple of early deep shots. For the Wolverines, Vladislav Goldin made up for several highlight plays with a layup, dunk and a defensive rebound.

Nebraska's Rollie Worster and Michigan's Tre Donaldson turned over the ball multiple times but few of their dimes clicked well, with contributions with steals as well. Michigan started to gain a slight edge as the game progressed with a layup by Donaldson and a 3-pointer from Danny Wolf.

The Wolverines had a strong finish to close the first half with a 25-21 lead.

To start the second half, Nebraska's Braxton Meah tried eating the lead with a couple of free throws. However, Michigan again maintained a distance following a 3-point shot by Will Tschetter. Following that, both teams exchanged baskets, with Nebraska finally taking back the lead (33-32), thanks to a 3-pointer from Sam Hoiberg at 14:41.

Four minutes later, Donaldson tied the game 35-35 with a 3-pointer. He made a jumper to give Michigan the lead before Gary's layup tied the game again.

The offensive juggernaut from Michigan from 6:12 to 4:25 saw Michigan make three field goals, taking the lead from 40-39 to 45-39. The Wolverines tightened their defense to not allow Nebraska to score until a 3-pointer from Hoiberg got Nebraska within a point.

Nebraska missed key moments down the stretch while the Wolverines made good on four clutch free throws to earn a 49-46 win.

