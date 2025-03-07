“Need RJ Davis to play like a first team All American”: Analysts discuss only way UNC can beat “freak” Cooper Flagg’s Duke to make NCAA Tournament

For the UNC Tar Heels to secure a spot in the 2025 NCAA tournament, RJ Davis and Co. will have to win over a longtime rival. On Saturday, the unranked Tar Heels will face the No. 2-ranked Duke Blue Devils in their final regular season fixture.

In Wednesday's episode of "The Field of 68: After Dark" podcast, co-host John Fanta laid down what the Tar Heels will have to do in order to defeat their conference rivals, who are led by freshman sensation Cooper Flagg, a player that co-host Terrence Oglesby described as a "freak."

"You do not want Duke to get set in their halfcourt defense, it's hard to go up against that," Fanta said. "Nobody's going to be able to beat that defense consistently, so you have to find some transition. In that regard, Carolina's got some weapons to do that." [4:20]

Fanta then went into detail on which facets UNC should focus on given that they were previously blown out by Duke earlier in the campaign.

"If Carolina's going to have a shot in this game, they're going to have find a way to keep Duke from dribble penetration, force Duke onto the perimeter, not wide-open threes, although you might have to live with some things ... This is a pride game, this is when you find out how much you value your coach and Carolina blue," Fanta said. (4:58)

"You can't let Flagg be a facilitator ... If you're Carolina, the only way you do that is if by getting defensive rebounds, and by generating some tempo. Carolina, I know you've got the perimeter talent to get your crowd behind you and make some threes. You're going to have hit at least 12 threes in this game and you need RJ Davis to play like a first-team All-American." (5:30)

UNC's much-awaited fixture against the Blue Devils is scheduled for Saturday at Dean Smith Center in North Carolina.

John Fanta says that Seth Trimble will be the X-factor for a UNC victory

Seth Trimble in the win over Virginia Tech. (Credits: IMAGN)

Later on in the video, John Fanta said that he believes that junior guard Seth Trimble is the key factor for the UNC Tar Heels to uncork a triumph over the Duke Blue Devils, where his performance could indicate a win or go home situation for the team.

"You need a combined 65 from RJ Davis, Ian Jackson and Seth Trimble," Fanta said. "Seth Trimble's an X-factor to the game. When he's been on, Carolina's a different team, kind of unlayer something of that offense. When you're talking about the defense of Duke and how disruptive they are, you have to find a way to have game breakers." [3:42]

"You got to have some guys who open up the floor game and can generate some pace," he then added.

On his third stint with the program, Trimble is averaging 12.1 markers, 5.3 caroms, 1.4 assists and 1.4 steals per contest.

