“Needed a hug, I wrote this instead”: $1.5 million NIL-valued Flau’jae Johnson gives sneak peak into her next track

LSU basketball star Flau’jae Johnson is proving once again that she is more than just a force on the court. The rising junior guard gave fans a sneak peek of her next musical release, sharing a video of herself rapping along to an unreleased track in her car on Tuesday.

“Probably needed a hug 🫂. I wrote this instead... What do you all think?” Johnson captioned the post on Instagram, giving her audience a taste of the emotion and lyricism behind her music.

This comes shortly after she dropped her latest single, “OTW,” which received widespread praise from both fans and fellow artists. Johnson continues to use her platform to shine as a rapper while balancing the demands of elite college basketball.

Her ability to thrive in both worlds has helped her become one of the most marketable athletes in college sports.

According to On3, Johnson's NIL portfolio is currently valued at around $1.5 million, a figure that is made possible due to her dual success as both a basketball star and a music artist signed to Roc Nation. She is the player with the highest NIL valuation in women's college basketball.

On the court, she played a pivotal role in LSU’s 2023 national title run in her freshman year and followed it up with strong sophomore and junior seasons under Kim Mulkey.

She plays an explosive style, with defensive grit and leadership, making her one of the top guards in the country.

Off the court, music remains a huge part of her identity. A former contestant on America’s Got Talent, Johnson has been rapping since childhood and continues to use her lyrics as a form of expression and empowerment. Her father was the late rapper Camoflauge, and she has drawn inspiration from his legacy.

Flau'jae Johnson is enjoying her offseason, going on vacations, releasing music and blowing off steam.

On Monday, the guard posted snaps of herself enjoying a sun-soaked getaway in Honolulu, Hawaii.

"ALOHAAA AH YES YES🌴 #afterszntrip #year2," Johnson captioned with a palm tree emoji.

Johnson enters her final year of eligibility, ready to take up a bigger role. The guard has revealed that she is going to do all it takes to help the Tigers become national champions again.

