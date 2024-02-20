"Nepotism at its finest": Bronny James' new NBA destination chatter erupts heated debate among basketball fans

Bronny James hasn’t had a noteworthy college basketball season with USC but the freshman might get picked in the upcoming NBA draft. This comes as a result of the influence of his father, who holds the dream of playing in the same team as him, on the professional stage.

A couple of NBA teams are reportedly considering drafting Bronny later this year. These include the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and the Toronto Raptors. The Los Angeles Lakers are also considering the move to ensure LeBron James exercises his one-year option.

This development has led to a series of controversies in the basketball world. Many fans are criticizing the perceived nepotism that could potentially secure a draft spot for Bronny despite his uneventful freshman year so far with the Trojans. Let’s take a look at some of the reactions online:

Bronny James warned against potential Lakers move

The Los Angeles Lakers' intention to retain LeBron James might play a role in securing an NBA spot for Bronny James in 2024. The four-time NBA MVP has a $51 million player option for the next season and the franchise believes he will exercise it with his son around him.

However, Bronny James has received a cautionary warning about this possibility from analyst Doug Gottlieb. Speaking on the “Doug Gottlieb Show,” the analyst believes that the USC point guard could still make it to the NBA on merit grounds but he is a four-year college player.

"I think it's a risky move for Bronny James. I just do," Gottlieb explained. "I believe Bronny can benefit from being a bench player, occasionally starting for a struggling USC team, and eventually becoming an all-league caliber player and making it to an NBA roster.”

“That's who he is. He's a four-year college player who, with some help from his father's name and lineage, and his experience with big games, can eventually become an NBA player. By drafting him now, you're taking away three valuable college years of experience from him.”

Draft decision up to Bronny James

Amid the ongoing speculations, the decision to enter the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft will be something Bronny will decide for himself. This was made known by LeBron while speaking on TNT on Sunday.

“It's up to him. It's up to the kid," James said. "Obviously we're going to go through the whole process. He's still in season now, has the Pac-12 tournament is coming up. ... We are going to weigh our options, and we are going to let the kid make the decision.”

A return to college basketball for at least one more season will do Bronny James a lot of good. This gives him a better opportunity to develop and be ready for the NBA. However, his father wants to play with him and it's not certain how long he can wait in the NBA for the youngster.