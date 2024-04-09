"Nepotism is a thing at all levels" "Amazing good job": Fans divided over Dan Hurley allowing his son to dribble the ball out during final vs. Purdue

Dan Hurley's UConn Huskies sent the Purdue Boilermakers packing after a 75-60 win in the national championship game on Monday. This is UConn's second title in a row and is sixth in history to achieve the feat.

While Tristen Newton, Stephon Castle and Donovan Clingan captured the fans' attention, coach Dan Hurley's son Andrew Hurley was the center of talk on social media.

The senior guard entered the game to just dribble out in the final seconds, and has averaged 0.4 points, 0.1 rebounds and 0.1 assists this season.

Fans in the comments were dividedas some took to enjoy the win while others saw this as a serious case of nepotism.

"Nepotism is a thing at all levels"

While this fan pointed out that this moment is something Andrew will always cherish.

"He'll always remember how special"

Now Hurley has something to tell his family.

"This kid gonna tell his grandchildren that he won a college championship"

Some fans, however, did not like this and let it be known with a simple:

"Cringe"

This fan compared the situation to LeBron James and his son, Bronny James, who declared for the 2024 NBA Draft.

"This will be Bronny next year after Lebron carries him to a chip."

Dan Hurley says his son Andrew "humanizes" him

It is a known fact that Dan Hurley lives in the extremes and is one of the most passionate coaches. This means, he sometimes lets his emotions out when dealing with players.

Somehow, Andrew Hurley's presence has helped bridge the gap between him and his team.

“He humanizes me a little bit. I don’t know what he does in the locker room when I’m on like a heater and I’m being a complete brutal ass to everybody," Hurley said. (via Hartford Courant)

"I don’t know if he goes in the locker room and endears himself to these guys by crushing me and saying, ‘Yeah, he’s the worst,’ or if he goes in there and says, ‘Hey guys, he loves you, he just cares.’ I don’t really know what’s going on back there," he added.

The emotions are high in the Hurley family as this could be Andrew's last time as a Huskies player. Regardless, Dan Hurley is grateful for the time he got to spend with his son, as he once said that coaching had caused him to miss spending time with his sons growing up.

