Jordan Mincy was ejected within the first five minutes of the game between the Jacksonville Dolphins' and the North Alabama Lions on Saturday. The Dolphins head coach took to X (formerly Twitter) following the game to express his thoughts on the situation, stating:

"God is good! Never in my career have I experienced what happened today. Thankful for the university, our staff, and the young men I coach daily! Keep grinding and building!"

The Atlantic Sun Conference released a statement on the matter, announcing the suspension of the referee involved in the incident.

"The Atlantic Sun Conference has suspended an official involved in an in-game interaction with Jacksonville University head men's basketball coach Jordan Mincy due to conduct not in alignment with the expectations of the ASUN. This suspension shall be in effect through the remainder of the 2023-24 season and post-season. The conference office considers this matter closed."

Mincy did not elaborate on what was said by the official, simply labeling it as an offensive slur. Speaking with The Florida Times-Union, he added that his grateful that the program backed him on the matter:

"It's why I reacted the way I did, but JU and [athletic director] Alex [Ricker-Gilbert] had my back and the ASUN has dealt with it. We're going to move on."

Following the incident, Mincy walked over and addressed Ricker-Gilbert before shaking hands with each of the North Alabama players. The Dolphins won 67-63 and improved to 13-12, while the Lions fell to 12-13.

How has Jordan Mincy performed in his playing and coaching career?

Jordan Mincy played four seasons for the Kent State Golden Flashes from 2005-2009. He averaged 3.1 points, 1.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 0.9 steals in 22.2 minutes per game, shooting 38.0% from the field, 32.9% from three-point range and 55.4% from the free-throw line.

He spent the following season as a graduate assistant with the South Carolina Gamecocks before returning to his alma mater as an assistant coach for two seasons. Mincy followed that by serving as an assistant coach with the Charleston Cougars, Toledo Rockets and Louisiana Tech Bulldogs each for one season.

He spent the following six seasons as an assistant coach with the Florida Gators before being named a head coach for the first time ahead of the 2021-22 season. Mincy has compiled a 47-38 record in three seasons leading the Jacksonville Dolphins.