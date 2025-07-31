"Never heard of two in the morning": LA Sparks' Kelsey Plum shocked by regimen of FIBA U16 winner Tatianna Griffin 

  • home icon
By Cabral Opiyo
Published Jul 31, 2025 14:15 GMT
Tatianna Griffin and Kelsey Plum
Talented Class of 2028 prospect Tatianna Griffin was part of the Team USA roster that won Gold at the 2025 FIBA U16 Women's AmeriCup in Mexico. In the tournament, she averaged 13.3 points, 2.7 assists, 2.3 steals and 3.7 rebounds in six games, mainly from the bench.

On Wednesday, during an interview on the "Overtime Select" podcast with Los Angeles Sparks star Kelsey Plum, Griffin revealed the hard work that she puts into staying fit during the basketball season. When asked what separates her from others in college, Griffin replied:

"Every time I step on the court, I try to give it my all because you never know when your last game is gonna be. But I also do these little things nobody else sees.
"For instance, I wake up at two in the morning to go running. Because my dad starts working at four, so he takes me before work. He wakes me up, so I go run, three or four miles worth of hills and I'll get up shots afterwards."

Plum was impressed by this.

"That's big time," Plum said. "I think that's gonna take you really far. I've noticed that the higher you climb, what separates us is really that mental toughness barrier. I never heard of two in the morning. That's cool. I'm really excited to see how far you take this."
Tatianna Griffin is the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2028

During her freshman season at Ontario Christian High School, Tatianna Griffin led her team to the CIF-Southern Section Open Division basketball title while averaging 17.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.

At the end of last season, she also won the Cal-Hi Sports State Freshman of the Year and is the No. 1 prospect in the country in the class of 2028 according to ESPN.

Last year, Griffin won the prestigious "The One" one-versus-one tournament sponsored by the Jordan Classic despite being just 14 years old in a field full of competitors who were much older. After winning the women's award during the tournament, the ambitious Griffin revealed her plans for the future.

“Moving forward with basketball, my goal is to break records in college and the WNBA, and just inspire the younger generation,” Tatianna Griffin said.
After winning "The One Tournament," Tatianna Griffin gained a year-long partnership with the Jordan Brand, which included a role in the prestigious Air Jordan 40 campaign.

After a stellar season for Ontario Christian and Team USA, the four-star prospect has already received offers from elite college basketball programs, including the USC Trojans and Virginia Tech Hokies.

