"Never know who you're going to see": USC HC Eric Musselman gets clicked with $10M worth NBA star Victor Wembanyama

By Babatunde Kolawole
Published Aug 02, 2025 17:19 GMT
NCAA Basketball: Southern California at Oregon - Source: Imagn
NCAA Basketball: Southern California at Oregon - Source: Imagn

USC head coach Eric Musselman is enjoying his summer break in Los Angeles, and this weekend, while walking his dog, he ran into one of the NBA's biggest young stars, Victor Wembanyama.

Musselman, who took over the Trojans in April 2024 after leaving Arkansas, was out enjoying the Manhattan Beach sunshine when he bumped into the San Antonio Spurs forward.

The 60-year-old coach posted a casual picture with Wemby and his dog on Saturday, sharing the moment with fans on social media.

“Never know who you’re going to see while walking your dog in Manhattan Beach… @wemby,” Musselman wrote on X.
Eric Musselman guided the Trojans to a 17-18 record in his debut season, falling short of the NCAA Tournament. It marked the second straight year Musselman missed out on March Madness, having also fallen short in his final campaign at Arkansas.

As for Wembanyama, the 21-year-old French sensation has been making waves in the NBA since being drafted first overall by the Spurs in 2023.

He impressed in his rookie season, averaging 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 3.6 blocks per game, winning the NBA Rookie of the Year award.

The combination of size, skill, and mobility has made him one of the league’s most marketable players, securing several high-profile sponsorship deals. He has deals with Nike, 2K, Fanatics, Barcode, and Louis Vuitton. He is also a brand ambassador for the sports drink brand Barcode, all culminating in his net worth estimated at $10 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

USC head coach Eric Musselman speaks on freshman Alijah Arenas' injury

Eric Musselman is set to be without five-star recruit Alijah Arenas, who is set to miss six to eight months due to a knee injury that requires surgery.

While addressing Arenas’ injury in July, Musselman spoke about how the freshman is disappointed and the support the school will provide.

"He is understandably disappointed that he will not be able to take the court to start the season, but his health is our No. 1 priority. We have no doubt that he will come back even stronger. We look forward to supporting him during this process," he said, according to ESPN.

Arenas is the son of former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, and he suffered a car crash in April that left him hospitalized for about a week.

Edited by John Maxwell
