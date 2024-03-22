"Never sleep on Izzo in March": Cheers abound for Michigan State HC as team advances to round 2 in NCAA Tournament

Fans reacted to Tom Izzo securing his 20th win in the first round of March Madness as Michigan State beat Mississippi State on Thursday. The Spartans saw off the Bulldogs 69-51 as they began their pursuit of a third national title, second under Izzo.

The Spartans (19-14, 10-10 in Big Ten play) narrowly secured a spot in the NCAA Tournament as an at-large bid. They left the disappointment of the Big Ten Tournament behind, as they got a win, showing impressive resilience.

The win on Thursday obviously excited Michigan State fans, who have continued to show their support for Tom Izzo. The coach has a brilliant record in March Madness, so fans will hope that they can lean on history to achieve success.

Let's examine some of the reactions of college basketball fans to the win:

"Never sleep on Izzo in March, Carolina better be ready for a game."

Tom Izzo believes Michigan State had a good game

Coming off the disappointment of the Big Ten Tournament and a season where they've not been impressive, Tom Izzo reckons the Spartans had a good start to 2024 March Madness.

The coach was happy with the way his team played and the eventual result:

“I thought this was one of the better first-game performances of a team that was, and deservedly so, seeded a little lower,” Izzo said. “We brought everything from the get-go. We moved the ball well. We shot the ball well. We rebounded the ball.”

Nonetheless, the veteran was disappointed with his team's sloppiness, pointing out some players whose performance aided some of the Bulldogs' plays. He, however, gave his opponents the credit they deserved:

"The only thing I was disappointed in, it was sloppy. I give them a lot of credit, but Malik and A.J. made some sloppy turnovers, spin dribble in the lane and things like that. They got some buckets off of that.”

Michigan State's victory improved their record to 20-6 in March Madness openers under Izzo.

It marks Izzo's 26th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance, setting an NCAA Division I record for a coach at a single school. The win marked Tom Izzo’s 56th overall victory in the March Madness, positioning him just behind three other coaches for the most wins at a single school.

Michigan State will take on North Carolina in the second round of the tournament, with their eyes on the ultimate goal.