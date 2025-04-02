  • home icon
  "Never trust what they show": Fans not impressed as NCAA Elite Eight teams (ft South Carolina, LSU, UConn) record massive TV viewership

"Never trust what they show": Fans not impressed as NCAA Elite Eight teams (ft South Carolina, LSU, UConn) record massive TV viewership

By MD Asif Ansari
Modified Apr 02, 2025 06:27 GMT
The 2025 NCAA Women
The 2025 NCAA Women's Elite Eight drew strong TV ratings. (Image credits: Imagn)

Fans reacted as the 2025 NCAA Women's Elite Eight, which includes South Carolina, drew strong TV ratings but saw a steep drop from last year’s record numbers.

Despite featuring top teams like South Carolina, LSU and UConn, viewership averaged 2.9 million across four games - a 53% decline from 2024’s 6.2 million - which was fueled by star power from Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.

Nevertheless, it was the second most-watched Elite Eight on record, per ESPN PR. All four games ranked in the all-time top 10, with LSU vs. UCLA placing third.

“Last year was 6.2 million. Never trust what they show…this can be misleading,” a fan wrote.
"Wow. Those are way lower than I thought they’d be. Damn,” another wrote.
"Man Texas TCU on Monday so early in the evening is pretty rough. People are just getting off work. The game was awesome. The stadium was empty too,” one wrote.
"-53% from 2024,” a fan wrote.
"Someone pls show 2024,” one wrote.
"Can you answer if 2024 didnt exist?” another wrote.

Here’s how the individual games stacked up:

  • UCLA vs. LSU – 3.4 million viewers
  • South Carolina vs. Duke – 3.1 million
  • UConn vs. South Carolina – 3 million
  • Texas vs. TCU – 2.3 million

The Final Four is set: South Carolina, UCLA, Texas and UConn to battle for national title in Florida

South Carolina secured its fifth straight Final Four appearance with a dominant defensive effort against Duke. UCLA edged past LSU in a hard-fought contest to reach its first Final Four. Texas returns for the fourth time, while UConn extended its tournament legacy with a record 24th appearance.

Despite a dip from last year’s record ratings, the Elite Eight games still ranked among the 10 most-watched in history, underscoring the continued rise of women’s college basketball. With three No. 1 seeds - South Carolina, UCLA and Texas - plus No. 2 seed UConn, this Final Four is wide open, setting the stage for a thrilling finish.

