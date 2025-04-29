“New fav team”: Fans react as Western Kentucky transfer guard Don McHenry commits to Utah

Conference USA Tournament MVP Don McHenry is transferring to the Utah Runnin' Utes after spending the last two seasons at Western Kentucky, On3 reports. McHenry has one year of eligibility remaining.
After the news was posted on Instagram on Monday, fans reacted, believing the guard would make a difference in Salt Lake City this season.
"My new fav team," a fan said.
"Utah is absolutely cooking bro," another fan wrote.
"Been waiting for this news yeaaaa don🔥🔥", another fan reacted.
"🔥🔥🔥," a fan reacted.
Utah's gain was Western Kentucky's loss, but some Hilltopper fans wished Don McHenry good luck in what figures to be his last season in college basketball. Before playing at WKU, McHenry played at Division II Hawai'i Hilo and Indian Hill Community College for one year at each destination.
"We’ll miss him here at WKU I 💔 DON, best of luck man go far," a fan said.
"I'll miss you Don and you'll always be in our Hilltoppers hearts good luck young man," another fan added.
McHenry averaged 17 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.4 steals per game this season. He earned All-Conference USA honors in both seasons he spent at Bowling Green.
He will be landing with a Utah squad that hasn't made it to the NCAA Tournament since 2016, when they lost in the second round.
Don McHenry, the most recent member of Utah's new look team
After changing coaches ahead of the 2025-2026 season, the Utah Runnin' Utes will be heading into next season with a very different squad than the one that went 16-17 in the program's first season in the Big 12.
A dozen players who performed for the Runnin' Utes last season entered the transfer portal, while leading scorer Gabe Madsen finished his eligibility.
Don McHenry became the sixth player to join the Utes in the portal. He will be joining a couple of 247 Sports 4-star recruits in Jahki Howard (Auburn) and Elijah Moore (Syracuse).
Three-star transfers Seydou Traore (Iowa), James Okonkwo (Akron), and Terrence brown (Fairleigh-Dickinson) have also committed to Utah in this transfer portal window.
The Runnin' Utes will be under first-year coach Alex Jensen, who last served as a Dallas Mavericks assistant. Jensen was part of Utah's runner-up season in 1998 under head coach Rick Majerus.
