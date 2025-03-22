  • home icon
  • New Mexico vs. Marquette: Box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Donovan Dent

New Mexico vs. Marquette: Box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Donovan Dent

By Joe Cox
Modified Mar 22, 2025 01:46 GMT
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-New Mexico at Marquette - Source: Imagn
Donovan Dent and New Mexico took down Marquette to reach the second round of the NCAA Tournament. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

The No. 10 seed New Mexico Lobos pulled a minor upset in taking down No. 7 seed Marquette, 75-66. The Lobos will face the winner of the late game between No. 2 seed Michigan State and No. 15 seed Bryant. That matchup will take place on Sunday.

New Mexico vs. Marquette Box Score

New Mexico

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMIN
D. Dent2136028039
N. Junior Joseph1971002233
T. Washington1262310135
F. Borovicanin851000327
M. Amzil483302329
C. Noland1121200323
A. Ally Atiki03001007
B. Appelhans00000001
J. Milicevic00000116
K. Dotson00000001
Marquette

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMIN
D. Joplin2841104233
K. Jones1555114340
B. Gold962010522
C. Ross522102138
S. Mitchell332101228
Z. Lowery430100115
R. Parham210100319
C. Hamilton00000001
T. Norman01010012
D. Owens00000002
New Mexico vs. Marquette Game Summary

New Mexico opened up an 11-4 lead in the game's first five minutes after a Donovan Dent layup. Marquette trimmed the lead to 19-18 on a Chase Ross 3-pointer with 9:42 remaining in the opening half. New Mexico answered with the next seven points and the Lobos held a 35-32 advantage at halftime.

Marquette opened the second half shooting well, taking a 47-46 lead with 13:51 to play on a Chase Ross layup. The Golden Eagles extended its lead to 51-48 on a Zeide Lowery layup. The lead went back and forth, with Marquette going up 58-57 on a David Joplin 3-pointer with 6:45 remaining.

But New Mexico answered that bucket with a 10-0 run to claim a 67-58 edge on a Tru Washington jump shot. The Golden Eagles couldn't come back from that deficit.

Donovan Dent led New Mexico with 21 points and six assists. Nelly Junior Joseph added 19 points and seven boards. Tru Washington chipped in 12 points and six rebounds for the Lobos. CJ Noland added 11 points, including a trio of 3-pointers.

Marquette was paced by David Joplin, who had 28 points and shot 6-for-10 from 3-point range. Kam Jones added 15 points, five rebounds and five assists for Shaka Smart's Marquette squad.

New Mexico gained its first NCAA Tournament win since 2012. The school's last Sweet 16 trip came in 1974. The Lobos will likely face Michigan State on Sunday and could make some school history.

Edited by Joe Cox
