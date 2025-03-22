New Mexico vs. Marquette: Box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Donovan Dent

The No. 10 seed New Mexico Lobos pulled a minor upset in taking down No. 7 seed Marquette, 75-66. The Lobos will face the winner of the late game between No. 2 seed Michigan State and No. 15 seed Bryant. That matchup will take place on Sunday.

New Mexico vs. Marquette Box Score

New Mexico

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN D. Dent 21 3 6 0 2 8 0 39 N. Junior Joseph 19 7 1 0 0 2 2 33 T. Washington 12 6 2 3 1 0 1 35 F. Borovicanin 8 5 1 0 0 0 3 27 M. Amzil 4 8 3 3 0 2 3 29 C. Noland 11 2 1 2 0 0 3 23 A. Ally Atiki 0 3 0 0 1 0 0 7 B. Appelhans 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 J. Milicevic 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 6 K. Dotson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1

Marquette

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN D. Joplin 28 4 1 1 0 4 2 33 K. Jones 15 5 5 1 1 4 3 40 B. Gold 9 6 2 0 1 0 5 22 C. Ross 5 2 2 1 0 2 1 38 S. Mitchell 3 3 2 1 0 1 2 28 Z. Lowery 4 3 0 1 0 0 1 15 R. Parham 2 1 0 1 0 0 3 19 C. Hamilton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 T. Norman 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 2 D. Owens 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2

New Mexico vs. Marquette Game Summary

New Mexico opened up an 11-4 lead in the game's first five minutes after a Donovan Dent layup. Marquette trimmed the lead to 19-18 on a Chase Ross 3-pointer with 9:42 remaining in the opening half. New Mexico answered with the next seven points and the Lobos held a 35-32 advantage at halftime.

Marquette opened the second half shooting well, taking a 47-46 lead with 13:51 to play on a Chase Ross layup. The Golden Eagles extended its lead to 51-48 on a Zeide Lowery layup. The lead went back and forth, with Marquette going up 58-57 on a David Joplin 3-pointer with 6:45 remaining.

But New Mexico answered that bucket with a 10-0 run to claim a 67-58 edge on a Tru Washington jump shot. The Golden Eagles couldn't come back from that deficit.

Donovan Dent led New Mexico with 21 points and six assists. Nelly Junior Joseph added 19 points and seven boards. Tru Washington chipped in 12 points and six rebounds for the Lobos. CJ Noland added 11 points, including a trio of 3-pointers.

Marquette was paced by David Joplin, who had 28 points and shot 6-for-10 from 3-point range. Kam Jones added 15 points, five rebounds and five assists for Shaka Smart's Marquette squad.

New Mexico gained its first NCAA Tournament win since 2012. The school's last Sweet 16 trip came in 1974. The Lobos will likely face Michigan State on Sunday and could make some school history.

