New Penn HC Fran McCaffrey’s son Jack shares picture from his first press conference on IG

Jack McCaffery, the youngest son of former University of Iowa men's basketball coach Fran McCaffery, shared the latest development following news about his father becoming the new coach of University of Pennsylvania.

On Monday, Jack, the younger brother of former Iowa stars Connor McCaffery and Patrick McCaffery, shared a photo of his father in his first press conference as Penn coach on his Instagram story.

Image via @sniperj22

Jack McCaffery plays as small forward at Iowa City West High School. Ranked No. 68 player nationally, No. 17 small forward and No. 1 player from Iowa, the four-star, class of 2025 player has reportedly indicated his decision not to follow in his brothers' footsteps and play at Iowa.

"I don't think I will go there," McCaffery told 247Sports' Branham in June 2023. "I made that up in my mind a while ago. I want to get away from home. I talked to my parents and brothers about it and I think that's the best thing for me."

Instead, he reportedly committed his collegiate basketball career to Butler, where he will join his brothers. Connor has been an assistant coach since joining the Bulldogs last year, while Patrick is plays as a senior after transferring from Iowa.

Fran McCaffery joins Penn as the new coach

Legendary Iowa men's basketball coach Fran McCaffery returned to his alma mater. McCaffery was relieved of his job at Iowa after the Hawkeyes' disastrous season, during which they lost 106-94 to Illinois in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament and failed to make the men's NCAA Tournament.

Iowa finished the campaign 17-16 and 7-13 in the Big Ten. However, McCaffery remains Iowa's all-time wins leader with 297 and 143 Big Ten victories.

"My vision is to return Penn to prominence in the Ivy League and beyond and bring an exciting style of play to the Palestra," McCaffery said via ESPN on March 27.

McCaffery played basketball with the Quakers for three seasons, leading the Ivy League in assists (105) and steals (51) as a senior in 1981-82. He won three conference titles, helping Penn to 36-6 in Ivy League play across the three seasons. McCaffery also played in two NCAA Tournaments.

As the Quakers' new head coach, he hopes to restore that success to the men's program, which has only played one NCAA Tournament under former coach Steve Donahue.

