New South Carolina star, Ta’Niya Latson, praised her former teammate, Omariah Gordon, for her stellar college basketball career.

Ad

Gordon will not be playing college basketball with the Florida Seminoles next season as she is to enter the 2025 WNBA draft.

However, prior to Monday's draft night, the Seminoles took time to celebrate the 5-foot-4 guard’s achievements with the team.

In a post on their Instagram page, the Seminoles shared Gordon’s stats for the 2024-2025 season. The Sarasota native scored 494 points, making 188 field goals and 75 shots from the free-throw line.

Ad

Trending

Latson reshared the post on her IG stories, giving Gordon her props. The South Carolina-bound star wrote as a caption: GOATED.

Ta'Niya Latson reacts to Omariah Gordon's resume (Image by Instagram/@cbgtaniya)

Latson and Gordon were both teammates at Florida in the 2024-2025 season, although the former will not be playing for the team next year.

Ad

While Gordon is heading to the WNBA, Latson is switching schools as she has transferred to Dawn Staley’s South Carolina Gamecocks.

Latson also confirmed the move on her Instagram page while also appreciating her time in Florida in another post.

Ad

“These past three years at Florida State have been some of the most memorable of my life. This place has challenged me and helped me grow both on and off the court. It gave me a platform to make a name for myself, and for that Florida State will always be a place I call home,” Latson said.

Ad

WNBA–Bound O’Mariah Gordon College Career

Gordon did have a stellar four-year college career. The 5-foot-4 guard averaged 7.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists in her first year. Her last two seasons in college were the best of her career.

She averaged 13.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists in her junior season before going on to average 15.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists in her last year.

Her performance last season played a key role in the Seminoles’ fifth-place finish in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Gordon also helped the Seminoles reach the ACC tournament game, although they lost to North Carolina.

Ad

She was also part of the team that reached the second round of the NCAA championship, where they lost to Kim Mulkey’s LSU.

With her college career over, Gordon will now turn her attention to the WNBA draft, where she is projected to go number ten in the second round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Oluwajoba Oluwajoba is a High School Sports writer with more than eight years of experience in the field. Oluwajoba is a graduate of Agricultural Economics and Extension from the Federal University of Technology Akure.



Oluwajoba has written for publications such as Soccernet and Pulsesports (as Chief Editor and Managing Editor) and was nominated for Football Journalist of the Year in 2019.



While he is a Dallas Mavericks fan, mainly due to Luka Doncic, Oluwajoba's favorite sporting moment came when LeBron James helped the Cleveland Cavaliers get past the Golden State Warriors in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.



When not at work or watching sports, Oluwajoba can likely be found enjoying a movie. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here