New UConn addition Kayleigh Heckel reflects on joining the “basketball capital of the world”

Sophomore guard Kayleigh Heckel transferred to the UConn Huskies from USC, and she is excited ahead of her debut season in Storrs. On Tuesday, Heckel opened up about what influenced her decision to move across the country and represent one of the most storied programs in women’s basketball.

The 5-foot-9 guard did not hide her admiration for the program.

“I always watched UConn when I was young, and obviously, it's a lot of people's dream school, a dream place to be," Heckel told reporters. “I mean it's the basketball capital of the world, so I'm super excited to be here and be able to play for such an amazing program.” [0:31 - 0:42]

Trending

Heckel had her first on-court encounter with UConn last season while playing for USC, where she played a key role in the Trojans’ impressive 72-70 victory in Storrs.

The performance likely caught the attention of Huskies' coach Geno Auriemma, and in May, the former five-star prospect announced her transfer to UConn. She chose the Huskies over other top programs, including Notre Dame, Michigan State and Vanderbilt.

Since joining the team’s summer training sessions, Heckel has felt at home, playing alongside established stars like Azzi Fudd, Ashlynn Shade and Caroline Ducharme, who have welcomed her warmly.

Last season at USC, she played 34 games, starting seven and averaged 6.1 points, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals in 16.9 minutes per game.

Kayleigh Heckel reveals reason for choosing UConn

As for why she picked UConn, Kayleigh Heckel pointed to the legacy.

“Just like the history of it, and obviously, like, the coaching staff is super-successful, and they've had so much success here,” she said. “I'm just really hoping to be part of that and hoping to bring a national championship to UConn as well.” [0:53 - 1:03]

Before the new college season tips off, Heckel will also represent Team USA at the 2025 FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup in Czechia from July 12-20.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Babatunde Kolawole Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.



Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.



Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.



As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.



Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here