"Next year we go for the three-peat": UConn HC Dan Hurley gets fans hyped up for upcoming season during championship rally

Following their second straight NCAA Championship, the UConn Huskies HC Dan Hurley is aiming for the three-peat next year.

In a parade in downtown Hartford from the state Capitol to the XL Center, the Huskies' home arena, on Saturday, Hurley said:

"Some of the greatest players to ever wear the UConn uniform are up here. And next year, we go for the three-peat. Let's go!!"

UConn is coming off its sixth title win. Notably, only eight programs in the history of the NCAA have won back-to-backs.

Oklahoma State (1945, 1946), Kentucky (1948, 1949), San Francisco (1955, 1956) Cincinnati (1961,1962) UCLA (1964, 1964), Duke (1991, 1992) and Florida (2006-2007).

After losing his players in the past two years, Dan Hurley has created a stable roster from the ground up.

Dan Hurley shares his process of recruiting players

Coach Hurley said previously that he and his coaching staff spend hours recruiting and looking for the right players.

In an interview with CBS This Morning, Dan Hurley shared an important aspect of the process.

"There's measurable talents you have to have -- the height, the speed, the skill set. But we spend a lot of time really focusing on the parents. Are they going to be fans of their son or are they going to be parents," Hurley said.

"Are they going to hold them accountable, have an expectation that when something goes wrong that it's not the coach's fault? That their son's got to work harder, he's got to do more, he's got to earn his role."

"They tell on themselves. They drop hints. You've got the wrong type of people around the inner circle of your players, they'll sink your program."

Senior-year transfer, Cam Spencer, said that the reason he picked UConn was because of the culture in the team where everyone works together as he praised the coaching staff.

Sophomore center Donovan Clingan, who has declared for the 2024 NBA draft, called Dan Hurley "the best coach in the country", adding:

"He pushes me and every single player on his team to our max every single day. He never lies to us, he'll always tell us the truth and he loves us. It might not seem like it because of how much he yells and stuff but down inside he really loves us and just wants what's best for us"

Coach Hurley has extended his commitment to the UConn Huskies after he turned down the offer from Kentucky to replace John Calipari. All that's left to see is how he rebuilds his roster as players move to the NBA.

