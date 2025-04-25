NFL draft 2025: Coach Prime has 4-word reaction to fans calling out Dan Orlovsky's blunt assesment of Colorado QB's tape

On "NFL Live" on Thursday, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky reflected on why Shedeur Sanders may not be an early first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft.
"If I was one of the teams that was drafting Shedeur, I would want to sit down and watch a lot of the plays that led to his sacks," Orlovsky said. "Just have conversations around them, why did they happen? Because, for me, one of the biggest takeaways is there's too many situational, selfish sacks where they're unnecessary at times."
Orlovsky highlighted some examples of Shedeur's notable sacks.
"That's the flaws that you're gonna have to figure out when you eventually draft Shedeur," Orlovsky said.
A college football fan responded with his reaction to Orlovsky's analysis.
"Turned into a hater. Hate to see it man," @ReesePicks said on X.
NFL legend Deion Sanders, Shedeur's father, agreed with the fan's thoughts.
"Yes he did! Wow," Sanders tweeted.
Sanders has become known for being outspoken in his support for his son. It will be interesting to see if NFL teams have the same concerns as Orlovsky and if it causes the quarterback to fall to late in the first round or even the second round of the 2025 NFL draft.
Is Dan Orlovsky right about Shedeur Sanders?
Dan Orlovsky made a valid point about Shedeur Sanders' sack problem. In his senior season at Colorado, he was sacked 42 times. The year before, he was sacked a career-high 52 times. In both seasons, he was the nation's most-sacked quarterback.
Many scouts have expressed issues with Sanders' sacks. His offensive line at Colorado was less than perfect, but the quarterback's sack numbers are still jarring. He often holds on to the ball too long, setting himself up to be sacked.
Aside from the sack problem, Sanders is a strong quarterback. He's not a huge rushing threat, something he could develop at the professional level, but he's an excellent passer.
Sanders' passing expertise was highlighted in his final college season, as he set a new Colorado program record for passing yards with 4,134. He also holds program records in single-season completion percentage (74.0%), single-season touchdown-to-interception ratio (9-to-1), and single-season passing touchdowns (37).
Sanders brings impressive stats and a high ceiling to the 2025 NFL draft, but his struggles with being sacked could pose a problem.
