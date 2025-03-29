NFL legend Peyton Manning pulls up to support alma-mater as Tennessee eliminates Kentucky from March Madness

The Kentucky Wildcats had Tennessee in their two regular-season matchups during SEC play, and the two teams met again in the 2025 Sweet 16 of the 2025 March Madness on Friday. The Volunteers took control of the game and secured a 78-65 victory, advancing to the Midwest Regional Final.

Among the crowd cheering on the Vols was none other than NFL legend Peyton Manning. The former Tennessee quarterback was seen behind the Tennessee men’s basketball bench, showing his support for his alma mater.

Manning, now 49, had finished as the Heisman Trophy runner-up in his senior year of college before being selected first overall in the 1998 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts. Over his 17-season NFL career, he played 13 years with the Colts before concluding his career with the Denver Broncos.

Over the past year, he has been spotted at various Vols events. Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, the game’s venue, was also familiar territory for Manning, as it is the home of the Colts, where Manning spent most of his NFL career.

March Madness: Tennessee advances to Elite Eight

Tennessee put on a strong performance to put a 78-65 win on the NCAA Tournament’s big stage. With the victory, the Volunteers have secured their ticket to the Elite Eight for the second consecutive year.

Zakai Zeigler led the charge with 18 points and 10 assists, while Tennessee outworked Kentucky on both ends of the floor. The No. 2 seed Volunteers (30-7) took down their border rival in what was the first all-SEC Sweet 16 matchup since 1986. Their next challenge will be a showdown against either Houston or Purdue in Sunday’s Midwest Region Final.

Following the win, coach Rick Barnes expressed his appreciation for Kentucky and its coach, Mark Pope, while praising his own team’s hard work in the opening statement of the post-game press conference:

“Just again, the utmost respect for the University of Kentucky and Mark Pope. I mean, just great respect all around for the university and him as a person, the program that he's putting together this year. But extremely proud of our guys.

"And obviously, tonight our number one objective, even though, to be quite honest with you, it was the last two games too, but they just—they beat us. And we guarded the three-point line, and I'm just blessed to have these guys every day, how hard they work. And I just thank God for the fact that I get to spend another day with them.”

The Vols have showcased their firepower throughout the tournament, making them a serious contender as March Madness nears its climax.

