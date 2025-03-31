NFL legend Shannon Sharpe blasts "nasty" Kim Mulkey after LSU HC goes viral for shutting down reporter with snarky comment

LSU coach Kim Mulkey made headlines after a tense exchange with a reporter following her team’s NCAA Tournament exit. The Tigers were eliminated in the Elite Eight for the second consecutive year after falling 72-65 to UCLA on Sunday.

When a reporter pointed this out in the postgame press conference, Mulkey quickly responded with a sharp retort. She challenged the reporter, saying:

“That’s terrible, isn’t it? Is that terrible or is that good? Is it? How many Final Fours did you play in?”

Her response quickly went viral, drawing mixed reactions from fans and analysts alike.

NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe did not hold back when discussing Mulkey’s comments on his podcast Nightcap with Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson. Sharpe criticized the LSU coach for her demeanor, saying:

“Kim Mulkey has been nasty for a very long time, and she's gotten away with this type of behavior because she is a national champion-winning coach. She has a history of doing this… Kim Mulkey has been nasty for an extremely long period of time,” Sharpe said. [5:02]

Sharpe further pointed out that athletes would not be allowed to get away with such behavior, adding:

“If this is unacceptable for an athlete to say, right? Well, how many times have you caught a pass in the NFL? How many times have you scored a basket in the NBA? How many times have you struck somebody out? That would be unacceptable. This is unacceptable for Kim Mulkey.”

LSU has reached the national quarterfinals three years in a row, with two of those runs ending in the Elite Eight. Mulkey, frustrated by the loss, wanted to emphasize the achievement.

“Challenged me to be better”: Annesah Morrow’s message for Coach Kim Mulkey

Despite the criticism surrounding Kim Mulkey’s interaction with the reporter, LSU star Annesah Morrow had nothing but praise for her coach. Morrow, who wrapped up her college career with LSU, reflected on the impact Mulkey had on her development. After the game, she expressed deep appreciation for Mulkey’s guidance:

“I'm just grateful for the opportunity…and Coach Mulkey, thank you for everything, seriously…Coach Mulkey challenged me to be a better person, to be a better player, and she challenged me to be able to make it in the real world. She keeps it real with you. She shows you how it is, and I'm honestly just grateful for that. I said that I wanted to leave the paw and find my second family, and I did that,” Morrow said. [6:17]

Morrow finished her season with 30 double-doubles, bringing her career total to 104, one of only two women in NCAA history to surpass 100 double-doubles.

