Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen and Alabama crew extend support for Nate Oats’ team ahead of Final Four showdown against UConn

If there is a team representing Alabama in any sport, at any time of the year, you can be sure that Kristen Saban will be egging them on.

She was a familiar face at the Bryant-Denny Stadium when her dad was at the helm of affairs for the football team in Tuscaloosa.

At the moment, she is throwing her weight behind the Crimson Tide basketball team, which has made a deep run in the March Madness tournament.

The Crimson Tide are up against the UConn Huskies in the Final Four of the NCAA tournament, to be played on Sunday in Phoenix, Arizona. Kristen has been following the tournament throughout and has been vocal about her thoughts on Alabama's games.

Here is what Nick Saban's daughter had to say about Nate Oats’ Crimson Tide:

“4 days away from being in Phoenix and I’m gonna throw up.”

The next update came just before she landed to catch the game live at State Farm Stadium.

She also let fans sneak a peek at the picturesque view from her window.

Kristen Saban's latest Final Four update.

The Alabama football crew is also backing Nate Oats’ team. Offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan said that he happened to watch Oats coach a high school team a few years ago and has been a fan ever since.

"It was a big deal for even local high school kids to go watch,” Sheridan was quoted by Sports Illustrated as saying.

Alabama gunning for its first-ever national basketball title

Kristen Saban will be present to support Alabama against UConn in the Final Four. The Alabama football crew would most probably be watching the game from home too. Anyone who has anything to do with 'Bama would be hoping for the Crimson Tide’s first-ever national basketball title.

Neither the men's team nor the women's team have ever appeared in the NCAA tournament final in their history. This year's Final Four run is already the best performance for the men in program history.

If they beat the Huskies, it would be pandemonium in Tuscaloosa. However, beating the Huskies is no joke. They are defending their title from last season and are the favorites to win it this time as well. Can the Crimson Tide pull off a major upset?

