Nick Saban's daughter Kristen backs TNT's Charles Barkley and Draymond Green's hilarious banter during the NBA All-Star game 

It seems that Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban is a fan of Charles Barkley and Draymond Green's alternate NBA All-Star game broadcast on TNT. She reposted a video of both media personalities bantering with each other during the game in which Barkley seemed to have the last laugh.

During the short clip, Green asked Barkley how much his suit costs, to which the 61-year-old replied, "Around $1000." Greed quipped back:

"It looks like it."

Undeterred, Charles Barkley fired back, saying:

"You know what's funny about that? Do you know who asked about you the other day?... Nobody."

Immediately, everyone on the panel started laughing.

TNT on Charles Barkley's and Draymond Green's alternate broadcast

TNT has tried to use the All-Star game as a way to create new content and explore avenues for new pairings among its personnel, at least according to TNT's Sports executive vice president and chief content officer Craig Barry. Barry had this to say about the new pairing before the game (via The Athletic):

“In the past, we haven’t had as much flexibility around network real estate, and now with the new company we’ve been given some opportunity to see if we can create some adjacent sports opportunities that create a certain level of engagement and value for fans, All- Star Weekend is one of our larger tentpoles and we can create an onramp on truTV for original adjacent content and altcast and get creative in that space.

“Over the last couple of years when Draymond has come to the studio or with interactions at All-Star Games, it was really evident the chemistry between him and Charles, there was a lot of dialog and fun and provocative debate."

"It’s something that we think fans potentially want to see more of so we thought this was an opportunity to sit them down next to each other and essentially watch the game together. We thought what could we put together that would be an interesting conversation —and all things led to Draymond and Charles.”

Charles Barkley receives flak for San Francisco comment

It seems that not everyone is a fan of Charles Barkley's telecast. This comes down mainly to a comment that he unexpectedly made about the city of San Francisco during the game. When asked about the current location of the game, he said:

"If you had the chance between being cold or being around a bunch of homeless crooks in San Francisco, which would you take?"

It did feel like an unnecessary quip from the media personality.