Niele Ivey drops 1-word reaction as ex-USC star Kiki Iriafen heaps praise for ex-Notre Dame guard Sonia Citron

Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron are on fire in the start of their rookie WNBA season. ESPNW highlighted the Washington Mystics rookies' dominant performances thus far in an Instagram post Monday.
The post featured highlights of the young stars' opening weekend, stats from Sunday's win over the Connecticut Sun and a clip from a postgame interview where Iriafen praised Citron.
"I absolutely love playing with Sonia," Iriafen said. "She's so selfless and she had almost acquired 20 points. The way that she plays, she's just so composed. Obviously, we played against each other in college so to actually be her teammate, just seeing the way that she's so consistent, she's so level headed. I feel like I try to emulate that as well. She's a role model for me."
Niele Ivey, Citron's college coach at Notre Dame, shared Iriafen's interview on her Instagram story with a one-word reaction.
"Yesssss!!!❤️," Ivey's Instagram story read.
Citron and Iriafen may have played against one another in college, but they're now WNBA teammates and are loving it.
Sonia Citron & Kiki Iriafen's WNBA opening weekend
The Washington Mystics' 2025 WNBA draft picks are working out nicely thus far. The Mystics picked up Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen with back-to-back first round picks. Citron, a Notre Dame guard, was selected No. 3 and Iriafen, a USC forward, followed at No. 4.
Citron and Iriafen are already making their mark on the WNBA. The ballers have started in both games for Washington thus far. Citron is the second highest scorer on the squad with 17.0 ppg and contributes 1.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. She's a sharp shooter, averaging 64.7%, including 40% from beyond the arc. Her defensive potential is highlighted with 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks per game.
Meanwhile, Iriafen is the Mystics' leading rebounder with 9.0 rpg. Her 15.5 ppg is third on the team, while shooting 55%.
ESPNW highlighted the rookies' performances in Sunday's defeat of Connecticut. In that matchup, Citron contributed 15 points and 3 assists. Iriafen put up 17 points and a team-best 14 rebounds, making seven of her ten field goal attempts.
Citron and Iriafen are just beginning their professional careers but have already proven that they can keep up with the competition in the WNBA.
