Niele Ivey drops 1-word reaction as ex-USC star Kiki Iriafen heaps praise for ex-Notre Dame guard Sonia Citron

Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron are on fire in the start of their rookie WNBA season. ESPNW highlighted the Washington Mystics rookies' dominant performances thus far in an Instagram post Monday.

Ad

The post featured highlights of the young stars' opening weekend, stats from Sunday's win over the Connecticut Sun and a clip from a postgame interview where Iriafen praised Citron.

"I absolutely love playing with Sonia," Iriafen said. "She's so selfless and she had almost acquired 20 points. The way that she plays, she's just so composed. Obviously, we played against each other in college so to actually be her teammate, just seeing the way that she's so consistent, she's so level headed. I feel like I try to emulate that as well. She's a role model for me."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Niele Ivey, Citron's college coach at Notre Dame, shared Iriafen's interview on her Instagram story with a one-word reaction.

"Yesssss!!!❤️," Ivey's Instagram story read.

Niele Ivey reacts to Kiki Iriafen's praise of Sonia Citron

Citron and Iriafen may have played against one another in college, but they're now WNBA teammates and are loving it.

Ad

Sonia Citron & Kiki Iriafen's WNBA opening weekend

The Washington Mystics' 2025 WNBA draft picks are working out nicely thus far. The Mystics picked up Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen with back-to-back first round picks. Citron, a Notre Dame guard, was selected No. 3 and Iriafen, a USC forward, followed at No. 4.

Citron and Iriafen are already making their mark on the WNBA. The ballers have started in both games for Washington thus far. Citron is the second highest scorer on the squad with 17.0 ppg and contributes 1.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. She's a sharp shooter, averaging 64.7%, including 40% from beyond the arc. Her defensive potential is highlighted with 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks per game.

Ad

WNBA: Atlanta Dream at Washington Mystics - Source: Imagn

Meanwhile, Iriafen is the Mystics' leading rebounder with 9.0 rpg. Her 15.5 ppg is third on the team, while shooting 55%.

Ad

ESPNW highlighted the rookies' performances in Sunday's defeat of Connecticut. In that matchup, Citron contributed 15 points and 3 assists. Iriafen put up 17 points and a team-best 14 rebounds, making seven of her ten field goal attempts.

Citron and Iriafen are just beginning their professional careers but have already proven that they can keep up with the competition in the WNBA.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lindsey Ware Lindsey Ware is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over five years of experience working with publications such as The News & Observer, The Daily Tar Heel, Triangle Tribune and Cardiac Cane. She has also worked for Major League Baseball, The Holly Springs Salamanders, The Tri-City Chili Peppers, Tuffy Talk, Super Meteors Basketball, Just Good Network and Living Sport.



Lindsey has a Bachelor’s Degree in Media and Journalism from UNC Chapel Hill. Her education allowed Lindsey to gain experience in sports communication, which she honed in internships. Other than being a storyteller and sports fanatic, Lindsey is also a social media and marketing specialist.



Her favorite college team is UNC, although she grew up a N.C. State fan as both of her parents are Wolfpack alumni. Michael Jordan was a huge deal in North Carolina when Lindsey was growing up, and after a summer spent at UNC’s Sports Journalism Camp back in high school, Lindsey was set on being a Tar Heel.



Lindsey's favorite college coach of all time is Roy Williams. During her time attending UNC Chapel Hill and writing for The Daily Tar Heel, Lindsey was lucky enough to meet and speak with Williams a few times. He was like a celebrity on UNC’s campus and was beloved for his coaching style and success with the Tar Heels, accumulating three NCAA championship titles in 18 years.



When not watching or writing about sports, Lindsey enjoys reading, trying new restaurants and coffee shops, and spending time with my friends, family and dog. She also likes to journal, watch movies and paint. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here