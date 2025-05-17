Niele Ivey’s 2-word reaction underscores Notre Dame alumni's unique WNBA feat 

Niele Ivey is thrilled by the fact that Notre Dame has the second-most alumni on WNBA rosters for the 2025 season. On Friday, the Fighting Irish coach shared a two-word reaction on social media after learning the program's incredible feat.

Ad

"Beyond Proud," Ivey tweeted, followed by shamrock, green heart, and folded hands emojis.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Three Notre Dame players were selected in the 2025 WNBA draft. The Washington Mystics selected Sonia Citron with the No. 3 pick, and she became the first Fighting Irish player to be taken off the board.

"It's a once in a lifetime opportunity,'' Citron told ESPN's Holly Rowe after being drafted in the first round. "What makes it so special is that I get to do it in front of my friends and family since I am from here. ... I wouldn't be here without them.''

Ad

The Chicago Sky took Maddy Westfield with the No. 16 pick, while the Los Angeles Sparks drafted Liatu King with the No. 28 pick.

Ivey has been instrumental in building a strong foundation at Notre Dame since taking over as coach in 2020. This year was the first time that three Fighting Irish players were taken in the draft since she has been at the helm.

Niele Ivey led Notre Dame to the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament

Notre Dame HC Niele Ivey - Source: Imagn

Niele Ivey's Notre Dame won a share of the ACC regular season title with N.C. State this past season. The Fighting Irish qualified for the 2025 NCAA Tournament with a No. 3 seed.

Ad

Notre Dame beat SFA in the first round of March Madness before taking down Michigan in the second round. However, the Fighting Irish crashed out of the NCAA Tournament with a loss to No. 2 seed TCU in the Sweet 16. It was the fourth season in a row that Notre Dame was eliminated in the Sweet 16.

Since Ivey took charge of Notre Dame, she has led the program to a 117-38 record across five seasons.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here