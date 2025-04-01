"Niele outta there" "April Fools right?": Fans react as Notre Dame loses center Kate Koval to transfer portal hours after Olivia Miles

Notre Dame has lost another star to the transfer portal. Fighting Irish fans were stunned to learn that star guard Olivia Miles, who was projected to be the No. 2 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft, would not only be returning to college but also transferring. Just hours later, it was announced that Kate Koval would also be leaving Notre Dame.

Koval, a 6-foot-5 forward from Ukraine, went to Notre Dame as a five-star recruit. In her sole season with the Fighting Irish, she appeared in 32 games, making 10 starts. The freshman averaged 5.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game and proved herself as a two-way player with a team-best 1.7 blocks per game.

College basketball reporter Talia Goodman shared the news on Tuesday that Koval had entered the transfer portal.

College hoops fans commented on Notre Dame losing another player to the transfer portal. Some suggested that locker room tension could be the reason for the transfers, or that Fighting Irish coach Niele Ivey could also be on the way out.

"Niele outta there."

An X user suggests Niele Ivey could be leaving Notre Dame

"There has been something brewing in locker room there towards last 10 games👀👀"

A comment suggests the Fighting Irish are having locker-room issues

Others jokingly asked if news of Koval's transfer was an April Fool's joke, as the news was shared on Apr. 1.

"April fools right???🥺"

A fan on X questions if Koval transferring is an April Fool's joke

"These April Fools jokes getting outta hand now."

An X user jokes that Koval transferring is an April Fools joke

"Joke right???? Right???"

A comment questions if Koval transferring is a joke

Many were left to wonder what was going on at Notre Dame to cause these transfers.

"Notre Dame collapsing in record speed. What's up with that!?"

An X user questions what's going on with Notre Dame's team

"What's going on over there?"

Another comment questions what's happening with Notre Dame

Kate Koval in the transfer portal

Kate Koval is a dynamic, two-way force with size. She has one year of experience under her belt but three years of eligibility left to develop. The forward would be a good pickup for any squad, but what is she looking for?

Koval is likely seeking out more playing time. She appeared in 32 games for Notre Dame this season but made just 10 starts and averaged 18.3 minutes on the court.

Koval has proven herself on both sides of the ball and is likely looking to join another competitive program where she can serve as the star forward.

