Nika Muhl's sister Hana drops 4-word reaction after ex-UConn star shares snaps from her runway debut at PFW25

While she is recovering from an ACL tear, Nika Muhl is flexing her modeling skills as she made her runway debut at the 2025 Paris Fashion Week earlier this month. Muhl modeled for her former UConn Huskies teammate Olivia Nelson-Ododa's fashion brand, Kayelise Beauty.

On Friday, the guard shared the behind-the-scenes images from the day on her Instagram and wrote in the caption:

"What an honor to walk for my best friend @olivianelson_17 and her brand @kayelisebeauty in Paris. Had some of the most beautiful moments of my life and met so many incredible humans. A once in a lifetime experience - the sisterhood bond is STRONG."

Nika's sister, Hana Muhl, was among the many who reacted to the photos, wrote:

"What can't you do?"

Hana Muhl reaction (Credit: Instagram/@nika.muhl)

Hana Muhl is a junior playing for the Manhattan Jaspers. She spent the last two seasons with the Ball State Cardinals.

Nika Muhl delves into her fashion choices

In her first season in the WNBA last year with the Seattle Storm, Nika Muhl made a name for herself as one of the most fashionable rookies. Her photos of the walk from parking to the locker room went viral as she opted for bold outfits.

Talking about her fashion choices in an interview with LeagueFits in February, Muhl said:

"I like to think of fashion as a set of rules that I don’t like to follow. If I could wear sunglasses at my wedding, I would.

"It has always been about confidence for me. Whether I had to fake it or not, I just knew I wanted to look different. I don’t like to blend in. I love to mix styles and eras to make them cohesive. I don’t like being in my comfort zone."

When asked if her love for fashion comes in the way of her basketball career, Nika Muhl said:

"I don’t think what I’m wearing that day influences how I’m approaching the game at all. I keep those two things very separate. Fashion takes up a little bit of my day, basketball takes up 80% of my day. It’s really just a bonus for me to feel good.”

With the new WNBA season just a couple of months away, Nika Muhl will be looking to make her quick return to playing.

