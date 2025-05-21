"NIL money's dried up": Kansas star Hunter Dickinson ends college career as he collaborates with LinkedIn in latest IG post

Hunter Dickinson's college career is over, and the Kansas star is still unsure of what his future holds. He shared via Instagram on Wednesday that he's teamed up with LinkedIn, an online service provider company that helps users find employment opportunities and connect with other professionals in their field.
"After 50+ brand deals, the NIL money’s drying up… so I did what any college athlete would do. I got on @linkedin. Now I’m figuring out what’s next and who’s hiring. Visit LinkedIn and dare to discover your next opportunity. http://linkedin.com/jobs #FirstAndFuture #job #jobsearch #LinkedInPartner," Dickinson's Instagram caption read.
In the video, Dickinson seemingly throws shade at NBA analysts who have suggested that the center could go undrafted in the 2025 NBA draft.
"One minute you're getting college scholarship offers from coaches and doing brand deals for skincare products. Then, it's crickets over 2,800 points, 1,500 rebounds, 7 years of college eligibility," Dickinson joked. "The NIL money's dried up, so preparing to end my career, I did what any athlete would do. I got on LinkedIn."
It's unlikely that Dickinson is actually done playing basketball. Even if he does go undrafted come June, he could be picked up by an NBA team as an undrafted free agent or begin his professional career abroad. The Jayhawks star is continuing to work with top brands and added a comical twist in his collaboration with LinkedIn.
Hunter Dickinson's NBA draft profile
Despite an impressive college career with stints at Michigan and Kansas, Hunter Dickinson's basketball future is uncertain. Some analysts have the 7'2" center being selected in the second round of the 2025 NBA draft, while others have him going undrafted.
In college, Dickinson's size and efficiency made him stand out. During the 2024 season, he led the Jayhawks in scoring, with 17.4 ppg, and rebounding, with 10.0 rpg. Dickinson is an impressive big man, but concerns have arisen about how his skill set will translate to the NBA.
Hunter Dickinson struggles with defensive mobility and turnovers, averaging 2.2 turnovers per game this season. He may not be able to keep up with the uptempo defensive play at the next level.
Analysts have also questioned Dickinson's room for development and suggested he may not have a high ceiling as an NBA player. The center was not invited to the NBA Combine, suggesting that NBA general managers may also have doubts about Dickinson.
Hunter Dickinson's NBA future will be decided when the draft takes place on June 25.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here