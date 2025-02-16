“NIL money will bring him back”: Hoops fans react to $4.8 million NIL-valued Cooper Flagg’s possible shocking future decision 

Duke Blue Devils’ Cooper Flagg was the subject of hoops fans’ opinion in an Instagram post on Saturday, revealing his potential return for another season. The freshman phenom, projected to be a top NBA draft pick when eligible, shocked fans when he expressed his desire to stay in college.

“Sh--, I want to come back next year,” Flagg said, via The Athletic.

With Flagg’s NIL valuation soaring to an estimated $4.8 million (per On3), fans believed the financial incentive of staying in college could be enough to keep him with the Blue Devils.

“NIL money will bring him back,” a fan commented.

“I hope he stays, that would be cool,” another fan commented.

Fans flooded the comments section with varying takes on Flagg’s shocking revelation, with some humorously dismissing the idea of Flagg declaring for the NBA. However, others were skeptical, assuming he was just saying the right thing in the middle of the season.

"Duke won't even allow you to return lol," a fan wrote.

"What else is supposed to say in the middle of the season," another fan wrote.

"People sometimes forget the he reclassed and should actually still be in High School!" one fan commented.

Cooper Flagg adds exclusive multi-year NIL deal with Fanatics to his growing list

Duke freshman sensation Cooper Flagg continued to dominate off the court, with his latest major move in the NIL space. In January, he signed an exclusive multi-year NIL deal with Fanatics and Fanatics Collectibles, adding another lucrative partnership to his growing portfolio. As part of the agreement, he will receive a Topps Bowman Card, further solidifying his status as one of college basketball’s biggest stars.

Flagg leads the Blue Devils in every major statistical category, averaging 19.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks this season, shooting 48.5%. His record-breaking 42-point performance against Notre Dame on Jan.11 set a new ACC freshman scoring mark, proving why he is widely regarded as the No. 1 overall prospect in the upcoming NBA draft.

To celebrate the partnership, Duke legend Grant Hill narrated a promotional video titled "Welcome to the Family." The video emphasized Flagg’s journey, perseverance and growing legacy as he joined an elite roster of athletes like Victor Wembanyama and Jayson Tatum under Fanatics.

The deal with Fanatics included autographs and game-worn memorabilia, ensuring Flagg’s impact extends beyond the court and into the collectible market. His partnership with Fanatics added to an already impressive NIL portfolio. Represented by CAA, he also holds endorsement deals with New Balance and Gatorade, making him one of the most marketable athletes in college sports.

