No. 1 Auburn vs No. 17 Kentucky: Box score, stats, and summary feat. Johni Broome (March 1)

The No. 1 Auburn Tigers coasted to a 94–78 blowout win on the road over the No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats in Southeastern Conference action. The Tigers were led by Miles Kelly, Tahaad Pettiford and Chad Baker-Mazara, who scored 73 points combined. After the first half, they jumped to a 49–34 lead and never looked back.

The Wildcats (19-10, 8-8 SEC) will need to bounce back, getting blown out at home by a team in the conversation for the 2025 national championship. The Tigers (27-2, 15-1) showed they can dominate early and keep the momentum in their favor, making them dangerous for any team facing them.

Let’s dive deeper into the box scores and see how the game played out.

Auburn vs. Kentucky box score

Team First Half Second Half Final Score Auburn 49 45 94 Kentucky 34 44 78

Auburn Tigers box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Denver Jones G 1-2 0-1 2-2 0 2 1 0 0 1 1 4 Johni Broome C 3-9 0-2 3-7 0 6 1 3 0 1 0 9 Chad Baker-Mazara F 6-12 1-3 9-10 1 2 1 3 1 2 4 22 Miles Kelly G 10-17 9-14 1-1 0 2 1 1 0 1 1 30 Dylan Cardwell C 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 3 0 0 0 0 4 0 Tahaad Pettiford G 6-10 1-4 8-9 0 2 4 0 0 0 4 21 Chris Moore F 2-3 1-1 0-0 1 1 0 0 0 1 2 5 Ja-Heim Hudson F 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 Chaney Johnson F 1-3 0-1 1-2 1 3 0 0 1 2 3 3

Kentucky Wildcats box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Otega Oweh G 1-3 0-0 2-2 0 0 1 1 0 1 4 4 Lamont Butler G 4-13 0-3 7-8 1 2 0 1 0 5 2 15 Koby Brea G 7-11 4-7 3-3 0 6 1 0 0 2 1 21 Andrew Carr F 7-11 0-2 6-8 1 2 1 1 0 0 1 20 Amari Williams C 3-5 0-0 7-13 3 14 7 0 0 6 4 13 Colli Chandler G 1-2 0-0 2-2 0 2 0 1 0 2 1 4 Trent Noah F 0-1 0-1 0-0 3 3 0 0 0 0 1 0 Brand Garrison F 0-1 0-1 1-2 0 0 0 1 1 1 3 1 Travis Perry G 0-2 0-2 0-0 0 1 1 0 0 1 2 0 Ansley Almonor F 0-1 0-1 0-0 1 2 1 0 0 0 0 0

Auburn vs. Kentucky game summary

The Auburn Tigers shot the basketball efficiently throughout the game. They went 29-of-56 (51.8%) from the field, 12-of-26 (46.2%) from beyond the arc, and 24-of-31 (77.4%) from the free-throw line.

The Tigers grabbed 23 total rebounds (five offensive, 18 defensive) and played more of an individually assertive style of basketball, with eight assists on 29 made field goals. Their bench was active, scoring 29 points to provide sparks to the offense. The perimeter defense was also excellent, only conceding four triples throughout the day, which played a key role in helping Auburn secure the road win.

Despite having homecourt advantage, the Kentucky Wildcats did not have the best shooting day. They shot 23-of-50 (46%) overall, 4-of-17 (23.5%) from beyond the arc, and 28-of-38 (73.7%) from the charity stripe. They won the rebounding battle by 15, with 38 total rebounds (12 offensive, 26 defensive).

The team created more chances with its ball movement than the Tigers, with 12 assists on 23 made baskets. The offense scored 34 points in the paint and had 16 second-chance points. The defense had five steals and a singular block, but the squad failed to protect the ball as it committed 18 turnovers, resulting in the home defeat.

