No. 1 recruit AJ Dybantsa discusses unofficial visit to BYU, shares insight into recruitment journey: “I'll narrow it down in a month”

The No. 1 recruit in the 2025 class, AJ Dybantsa, had his unofficial visit to BYU on June 3. He spoke with the media on Monday about his visit that took place the first day after the recruiting dead period ended.

The 6-foot-9 high schooler can play at both shooting guard and small forward positions.

During a conversation with KSL Sports, Dybantsa said he would not narrow the list until Nike Peach Jam ends on July 21.

“Everybody’s in the conversation right now, and I’ll narrow it down in about a month,” Dybantsa said.

He also laid down the reason for his visit to the BYU campus.

“It was good. Obviously, I’m up the street from it. So I was like, ‘Why not take an unofficial and see what they have to offer?’ So I met up with the whole basketball staff, and they just talked me through what it’s like, and hopefully, they can get me on an official visit.”

However, according to the Recruiting Prediction Machine by On3, AJ Dybantsa has a 37.5% chance of going to the Auburn Tigers, a 32.8% chance of heading to the USC Trojans and a 10% chance of signing for the BYU Cougars.

Which colleges have made an offer to AJ Dybantsa?

Dybantsa is a five-star caliber recruit and has a 98 scout grade rating from ESPN. He was awarded the 2022-23 Gatorade Massachusetts Boys Basketball Player of the Year after averaging 19.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.5 blocks last season at Prolific Prep in California.

He has received offers from various programs, including Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Boston College, Georgetown, Georgia Tech, Michigan, North Carolina, Providence, UConn, USC and Washington.

BYU Cougars coach Kevin Young is highly interested in recruiting Dybantsa.

Do you think we will see AJ Dybantsa at the Cougars next season?

