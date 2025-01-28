No. 12 Kentucky vs. No. 8 Tennessee: Preview, prediction and odds (January 28, 2025)

There is a Tuesday night matchup between two teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 on the way, featuring the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats and the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers.

As the visitors, the Wildcats have been middle of the pack with their performances in league play. Their first six SEC matchups saw them go 3-3, having lost their last two games, to the No. 4 Alabama on Jan. 18 and to the No. 24 Vanderbilt on Jan. 25.

Conference play has been tough for a Volunteers squad which used to hold the top spot in the AP Top 25. They have gone 4-3 in the first seven games of conference play, coming off a 53-51 defeat to the now-No. 1 Auburn Tigers on Jan. 25.

Trending

Kentucky vs Tennessee: Preview, prediction and odds

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville will host the showdown between the Wildcats and Volunteers. Basketball fans can also catch the action by tuning in to ESPN.

Moneyline: Kentucky (+440) vs. Tennessee (-610)

Spread: Kentucky (+10.5) vs. Tennessee (-10.5)

Total (O/U): Kentucky (o146.5 -115) vs. Tennessee (u146.5 -105)

Kentucky vs Tennessee: Game preview

The Wildcats have done well throughout the course of the regular season, boasting a 14-5 overall record. They are putting up 88.7 points on 48.4% shooting from the field and 36.5% from beyond the arc, beating opponents by a margin of 14.1 points per game.

Of the players to keep an eye on from their squad, Otega Oweh is set to be the one who will be a threat to the Volunteers' defense. He averages 15.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists on shooting splits of 50.7% overall and 32.6% from downtown.

Other Wildcats who may have a significant role are Jaxson Robinson and Andrew Carr. Robinson put up 12.9 points and 3.7 rebounds as one of the team's best perimeter shooters with 46 triples made, while Carr provides 10.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Tennessee looks to defend the homecourt with their high-level defense. They are limiting opponents to 58.4 points on 36% shooting from the field and 25.4% from three, taking down teams by a margin of 16.8 points per contest.

Chaz Lanier seeks to be the biggest threat to the Wildcats' defense. He put up 18 points and 3.1 rebounds on 42.3% shooting from beyond the arc.

Zakai Zeigler and Jordan Gainey could have a key impact, with the former providing 12.3 points and 6.5 assists and the latter contributing 11.1 points and 3.2 rebounds off the bench.

Kentucky vs Tennessee: Prediction

This duel will see one of the best offenses in the country duke it out against one of the best defenses. The Wildcats may cause trouble for the Volunteers with their potent scoring, but the home side should be able to provide enough pressure to keep their opponents at bay.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here