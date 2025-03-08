No. 19 Kentucky vs. No. 15 Missouri prediction, odds & picks for March 8 | College basketball season 2024-25

The No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats (20-10) will visit the No. 15 Missouri Tigers (21-9) in the teams' SEC regular-season finale on Saturday. This matchup is one between two top-eight teams in the SEC conference, and both teams will be hoping for a win to enter the postseason on a high note.

The Wildcats (20-10, 9-8 SEC) have won two of their last three games, with a loss against Auburn sandwiched between wins against Oklahoma and LSU. Kentucky beat LSU 95-64 on Tuesday, taking their record in the last six games to 3-3.

Missouri (21-9, 10-7), on the other hand, has struggled in recent times, dropping two straight games against unranked opponents, while they have lost three of their last four games. The Tigers lost 96-84 against Oklahoma in their most recent game. After going down 50-37 at the half, they could not come back into the game in the second half.

Kentucky vs Missouri Prediction

The Wildcats have not been great on the road, with a 3-6 record in such games this season. Coming up against a Missouri team that has been dominant at home, this game is likely to end in defeat for Kentucky.

The Tigers have won 18 of 19 outings at Mizzou Arena in 2024-25, with their lone setback coming against Texas A&M last month. Missouri has also won by an average of 12 points compared to Kentucky’s 8.8 points. This also leads one to predict a win for the Tigers.

Prediction: Kentucky 82 Missouri 89

Kentucky vs Missouri Odds

Here are the odds for the game, at the time of publishing this story, per Bet365:

Team Spread Total Money Line Kentucky +6.5 (-110) O 171.5 (-110) + 220 Missouri -6.5 (-110) U 171.5 (-110) - 270

Kentucky vs Missouri Head-to-Head

The Wildcats lead the all-time series, 15-3. However, the programs have split the past four meetings equally.

Kentucky vs Missouri tip-off and TV details

Date: Saturday, March 8

Game Time: 12:00 noon ET

Venue: Mizzou Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Kentucky vs Missouri Injuries

According to the injury report, Kentucky senior guards Jaxson Robinson and Kerr Kriisa are both out, as they are out for the season. No other Kentucky players are listed, with all the other players on the roster available to play this weekend.

For the Tigers, everyone was available for Wednesday’s road loss to Oklahoma, and all players are expected to be ready for the game against the Wildcats.

