No. 5 UConn vs No. 19 Tennessee: Box score, stats, and summary feat. Paige Bueckers (February 6, 2025)

The fifth-ranked UConn Huskies lead the 19th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers 39-37 in a heavyweight non-conference duel at halftime. Sarah Strong came out strong for the Huskies (21-2, 12-0 Big East), getting 12 points with four rebounds and an assist. Paige Bueckers has five points and four assists in the meantime.

The Lady Vols (16-5, 4-5 Big East) will need to bounce back, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. They shot 14 of 34 from the field and 3 of 16 from beyond the arc, failing to see any player score more than seven points. Their defense has kept the game close, holding their opponents to under 40% shooting overall, but will need their shooting to pick up in the last 20 minutes.

Let’s dive deeper into the box scores and see how the game played out in the first half.

UConn vs. Tennessee box score

Team First Quarter Second Quarter First Half UConn 19 20 39 Tennessee 17 20 37

UConn Huskies box score

UConn's halftime stats against Tennessee. (StatBroadcast)

Tennessee Volunteers box score

Tennessee's halftime stats against UConn. (StatBroadcast)

