No. 7 St. John's vs Seton Hall: Predictions, Odds and Picks - March 1 | College Basketball Season 2024-25

By Oladehinde Stephen
Modified Mar 01, 2025 17:22 GMT
St. John
St. John's v Seton Hall - Source: Getty

The No. 7 St. John's Red Storm will host the Seton Hall Pirates at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. This is their second-to-last Big East game.

The Red Storm lead the conference, while Seton Hall ranks tenth. St. John's is on a roll, while Seton Hall has struggled. St. John's extended its winning streak to four games with a 76-70 win over Butler on Wednesday.

Seton Hall lost to Villanova 59-54 on Wednesday, extending its losing streak to three games.

Ahead of the clash, let's look at the odds, picks and predictions.

St. John's vs Seton Hall prediction

St. John's (25-4, 16-2 Big East) is one of the best teams in the conference and is the favorite team to win this game.

On the other hand, the Pirates' (7-21, 2-15) poor run of form has put them in a difficult position. However, we can't rule out the element of surprise from lower-ranked teams.

The Red Storm are unbeaten in their last 13 home games, while the Pirates' away record has been poor, with nine straight losses.

St. John's vs Seton Hall Betting Odds

TEAMSPREADTOTALMONEYLINE
ST. JOHN'S-20 (-110) O134 (-110) (-5000)
SETON HALL+20 (-110)
U134(-110)		 (+1600)
St. John's vs Seton Hall Head-to-head

St. John's current form in the conference gives them an advantage in this clash, making them the favorite to win the game. However, the Red Storm have not had a good outing in the last 10 games. They have lost six of the last 10 games against the Pirates.

Overall, St. John's leads the head-to-head series 64-50.

Where to watch St. John's vs Seton Hall?

Venue: Madison Square Garden

Date and Time: Saturday, March 1, 2025 - 2:15 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

St. John's vs Seton Hall Injuries

Seton Hall

  • Chaunce Jenkins - Guard

St. John's

  • Aaron Scott - Guard
  • Jaiden Glover - Guard
  • Brady Dunlap - Forward

Edited by Ribin Peter
