No. 8 Michigan State vs Iowa predictions, odds and picks for March 6 | College Basketball Season 2024-25

On Thursday, No. 8 Michigan State will face the Iowa Hawkeyes away from home in a highly anticipated clash.

Ad

Michigan State secured a share of the Big Ten regular-season title on Wednesday and now has the opportunity to claim the championship outright with a win over Iowa in Iowa City.

This season, Iowa has struggled with its performances and has failed to hit the ground running. They lost their previous game against the Northwestern Wildcats 57-68, last Friday. On the other hand, Michigan has been in tremendous form, winning its last five games. They defeated No. 12 Wisconsin Badgers 71-62 on Sunday.

Ad

Trending

Michigan State vs Iowa prediction

Michigan (24-5, 15-3) is the clear favorite in this encounter, with its solid away form of 7-2 this season. They are currently at the top of the Big Ten Conference standings and will look to end the season by winning their last two games.

Iowa's poor run this season has made them the underdogs in the clash. They have a (15-14,6-12) record in the Big Ten conference and a home record of 12-5. They are currently in 16th place in the standings, which sums up their performance in this campaign.

Ad

With both teams going head-to-head in this encounter, Michigan State has the better chance of winning the game.

Michigan State vs Iowa betting odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Michigan State -7.0 (-110) O151.5 (-110) -300 Iowa +7.0 (-110) U151.5 (-110) +240

Ad

Michigan State vs Iowa Head-to-head

Michigan State has won just one and lost five of its last six meetings with Iowa. However, the team has won five of its last 10 meetings. The Spartans' away outings against Iowa have also been poor, having won just two of its last five trips.

The Hawkeyes, on the other hand, have a better home win against Michigan. They have won three of their last five home games against Michigan State. They also have five wins in their last 10 games and five in their last six meetings.

Ad

Where to watch Michigan State vs Iowa?

Venue: Carver–Hawkeye Arena

Date and Time: Thursday, March 6, 2025, 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Michigan State vs Iowa

Michigan

Colin Walton - Forward

Iowa

Owen Freeman - Forward

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here