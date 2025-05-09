"No more classes": Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo & teammate Cassandre Prosper show off their cool dance moves on TikTok

School is out for summer, and Hannah Hidalgo is excited. The Notre Dame star posted a TikTok on Friday of her and teammate Cassandre Prosper dancing to celebrate the school year's end.

"No more classesss🤪," Hidalgo's TikTok caption read.

Hidalgo accomplished a lot this school year. The sophomore guard led the Fighting Irish in points (23.8 ppg) and steals (3.7 spg) and helped guide the team to the Sweet 16. She improved her shooting efficiency from her freshman season, averaging 46.3%.

As a result of her impressive season, Hidalgo was named AP Player of the Year and AP Defensive Player of the Year as well as being an All-American First Team selection. The Notre Dame star excelled in the classroom as well. Hidalgo studies Film, Television and Theatre and made the All-ACC Academic Team this season.

Classes are now out for the school year, and Hidalgo is showing her excitement on TikTok. She will have a short break before returning to the classroom and the basketball court this fall.

Hannah Hidalgo featured in Full Court Press

Hidalgo was featured on ESPN this month, but not in a Notre Dame game. The Fighting Irish star is in season two of the ESPN show Full Court Press. She posed in front of promotional billboards for the show in Instagram snaps she shared on Friday.

"Blessed," Hidalgo captioned her IG post.

Hidalgo is featured in season two of Full Court Press alongside LSU guard Flau'jae Johnson and USC alum Kiki Iriafen, who was the No. 4 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft.

The ESPN original series provides fans with a look into the lives of women's basketball stars and shows their hometowns, brands and college seasons. Full Court Press is produced by Peyton Manning, who was eager for the release of season two.

"There is no better time to be a fan of women's college basketball than right now," Manning said in a quote shared by ESPN on Instagram.

The first two episodes of Full Court Press season two are available to stream now, while the final two episodes will air on Sunday. The show originally found success in its first season, which featured Iowa's Caitlin Clark, UCLA guard Kiki Rice and South Carolina star Kamilla Cardoso.

