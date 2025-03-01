"No crutches for Proctor and no sling for Maliq": College hoops fans react to mentalist Oz Pearlman meeting Jon Scheyer's squad

Jon Scheyer's Duke squad had a visit from a special guest. The head coach surprised his Blue Devils with mentalist and magician Oz Pearlman. The players reacted with shocked happiness as Oz performed a magic trick for them.

Duke men's basketball posted photos and a video of the interaction on Instagram on Thursday.

"Oz pulled up w/ that psyche drip 🤯😱🪄" the post was captioned.

College hoops fans flooded the comments with their reactions. Many people's main focus was on the health of Maliq Brown and Tyrese Proctor. Brown dislocated his shoulder in a Feb. 17 win over Virginia and hasn't played since. Proctor suffered a bone bruise in his knee in Tuesday's matchup at Miami.

"I'm pretty sure everyone's main focus on this post is Maliq and Tyrese😂" a fan wrote.

"No crutches for Proctor and no sling for Maliq," another noted.

"I need [an] update on Proctor," a fan asked.

"PROC IS OFF CRUTCHESSS😭😭😭" another wrote.

A few others claimed the Blue Devils will win the national championship this season.

"National Champs. Calling it NOW!!!" a fan posted.

"National champs. Calling it now!!!!" another echoed.

While many were focused on the injury status of Duke's players or the team's postseason hopes, some comments discussed the interaction between Oz and the Blue Devils.

"These guys are too dang cute!! Love that Scheyer is still a kid with them!!" a fan wrote.

"🙌🙌🔥"

Maliq Brown & Tyrese Proctor injury status

Maliq Brown injured his left shoulder reaching to deflect a ball after playing ten minutes against the Cavaliers on Feb. 17. The junior forward is averaging 2.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists for the Blue Devils this season. In the Instagram post shared by the men's basketball team, Brown was shown without a sling.

Duke head coach Jon Scheyer provided an update on Brown's injury on Feb. 21.

"We're optimistic that we can get him back this season," Scheyer said (via ESPN). "I think the hardest part is, a lot of it has to do with his stability, which right now he's pretty sore still. So we have to see how much time that takes."

Tyrese Proctor exited the court with 36.3 seconds left in the first half of Tuesday's win over Miami. He did not return to the game and Scheyer shared that the junior guard bruised his left knee but did not suffer any structural damage.

"Basically, it's about his pain tolerance, and it's about his movement and strengthening," Scheyer said on Feb. 27 (via ESPN). "We'll be very cautious with that and smart. I don't want to give an exact timetable because it depends on how we can get him moving over the next days or weeks or however long it takes. But we're going to get him back, which is the most important thing."

Proctor is averaging 11.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in his third season with the Blue Devils. He was not on crutches in the Instagram post and Duke fans were hopeful about the injury statuses of both Brown and Proctor.

