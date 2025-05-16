"No d*mn excuses for Wes this year": College hoops fans react as Cincinnati lands top AAC prospect

Cincinnati coach Wes Miller presided over an inconsistent season for the Bearcats, finishing No. 12 in the Big 12. The Bearcats did not make the NCAA Tournament and finished with a 19-16 record, prompting a huge splurge by Miller in the transfer portal.

On Thursday, the Bearcats announced the commitment of center Baba Miller from the Florida Atlantic Owls via the transfer portal. Miller averaged 11.3 points on 48.6% shooting from the floor and 34.2% shooting from beyond the arc, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists. Miller has played for the Florida State Seminoles for two seasons (48 games) and Real Madrid in the Spanish Basketball League.

Baba Miller's commitment adds to a hefty transfer portal class by Cincinnati, including Kerr Kriisa from the Kentucky Wildcats, Jalen Celestine from the Baylor Bears, Moustapha Thiam from the UCF Knights, Jalen Haynes from the George Mason Patriots and Sencire Harris from the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Cincinnati fans on X had mixed reactions to the significant addition of the center to Wes Miller's team.

Some fans were optimistic about Baba Miller's commitment to the Bearcats.

"BANGGGG," one fan tweeted.

"I believe!!!" Another fan tweeted.

"Cincy is loaded!!" One fan tweeted.

Under pressure Cincinnati coach given lifeline

Since he was appointed the Cincinnati Bearcats coach in 2021, Miller has not led the team to an NCAA Tournament appearance. After another inconsistent season, Miller was firmly in the hot seat and even got booed by Bearcats fans during a 54-49 loss to the Kansas State Wildcats at the Fifth Third Arena on senior night.

Wes Miller's contract ends after the 2028-2029 season, and his buyout would be $9.9 million, but that figure would drop to $4.69 million next season.

Despite speculations around Miller's job security, he has the confidence of the Bearcats' athletic director, John Cunningham.

“Wes Miller will be our coach next year," Cunningham said in an interview with 'The Enquirer'. "I believe in Wes, and I trust him to get this program back to where it’s supposed to be – in the NCAA Tournament, competing for championships. That’s the standard. We are in constant communication. I expect us to continue to fight.”

Wes Miller will welcome back the top scorer from last season, Jizzle James, Halvine Dzellat, and Day Day Thomas, who was a useful contributor from the bench. In addition, Cincinnati will get back Tyler McKinley, who missed last season due to a knee injury.

The Bearcats' freshman class includes Keyshuan Tillery, who was on the ESPN Top 100 players list, and McDonald's All-American Shon Abaev, giving Wes Miller a strong core ahead of next season.

