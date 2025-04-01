"No flaws in her game": College hoops fans go gaga over Paige Bueckers' performance as UConn tosses USC out of NCAA tournament 

UConn star Paige Bueckers continued her stellar form at the Big Dance when she led the No. 2 Huskies past the No. 1 USC Trojans 78-64 in the Elite Eight on Monday evening. Bueckers tallied 31 points, three rebounds and six assists.

Bueckers dominated the game in the absence of injured USC star JuJu Watkins who tore her ACL last week leading to the clash losing some of its fizz after being highlighted as a potential heavyweight clash when the brackets were released on Selection Sunday.

During his postgame news conference, UConn coach Geno Auriemma paid Beuckers the ultimate compliment.

"She believes in herself, whether you believe in her or not, and I happen to believe in her 100,000%," Auriemma said via SI.com. "For her to get all the attention she gets, all the demands on her life... and still be able to deliver. I thought she was a unique individual when I saw her in high school, and she's very unique.

"So she's now between 1 and 1,000 when I say unique, and I think she's closer to one, or two, or three, of [the] most unique players I've ever coached. I'm really gonna miss her. I can't say that out loud," he added.

College basketball fans shared their reactions to Paige Bueckers dominating the Trojans in their Elite Eight clash on X/Twitter:

Some fans were simply in awe of Buecker's performance:

"One of the most complete basketball player I've seen coming to NBA/WNBA," one fan wrote.

"Your favorite player's favorite player," another fan said.

"THE GOATTTT," one fan added.

How Geno Auriemma motivated Paige Bueckers

Paige Bueckers has been arguably the best player at the 2025 NCAA Tournament. But even after she dropped 40 points, six rebounds and one assist in UConn's 82-59 win over the No. 3 Oklahoma Sooners in the Sweet 16 on Saturday, Geno Auriemma was not satisfied.

During his postgame news conference, the Huskies coach, who shares a close relationship with Bueckers, made a hilarious comment about how he keeps his star player motivated.

"Last year, in the Big East and the NCAA Tournaments, she averaged like 30.0 points per game," Auriemma said. "So, I'm not that impressed yet. If she hadn't been so lame-brained in the first half, she would've had 50. So, that's how I keep her motivated."

Next up for Paige Bueckers in her college basketball farewell tour is a clash against the No. 1 UCLA Bruins on Friday evening as Geno Auriemma attempts to win his first national title since 2016.

Do you think Paige Bueckers will sign off her college basketball career with a national championship? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

