"No no no he’s a Jayhawk": College fans in awe as Duke rigorously pursues Italian prospect Dame Sarr amidst Kansas talks

Italian guard Dame Sarr has been making waves in the recruitment portal. A Wednesday report on Instagram suggests that Duke men's basketball are making a play for the 6-foot-6 shooting guard, which generated some reactions from college hoop fans.

According to Tipton Edits, Sarr visited Kansas last week, but it looks like the Blue Devils might land the five-star recruit instead.

"Duke is gaining ground with elite Italian prospect Dame Sarr, per sources. 👀 The 6-foot-6 shooting guard visited Kansas last week. Ranked as the No. 17 overall recruit in the 2025 class, per On3," Tipton Edit wrote on Instagram.

Fans were divided in the comment section. Some fans rejected the idea of Sarr becoming a Duke player.

"No no no he’s a Jayhawk," a fan wrote.

"Do they not have enough damn 😂😂😂," another fan wrote.

"Gross. NO," a fan commented.

College hoop fans react to Dame Sarr likely joining Duke men's basketball on IG. Image via @tiptonedits

However, other fans believe that Sarr would be a welcome addition to the Blue Devils' roster for next season.

"Welcome to Duke . Goodbye Cedric," a fan wrote, referring to Washington State transfer Cedric Coward who recently declared for the 2025 NBA draft.

"I read he’s basically a lock for KU yesterday. But this is the news I want," another fan wrote.

"Maybe this addition will be the 8th 5 star Duke needs to win a title. 😂," a fan commented.

College hoop fans react to Dame Sarr likely joining Duke men's basketball on IG. Image via @tiptonedits

Sarr plays for FC Barcelona and is the 17th-ranked prospect in the 2025 class, according to On3. However, Duke already has a starting lineup with Cedric Coward, junior Caleb Foster and Isaiah Evans. Coward is in consideration for the NBA draft and may not play for Duke, which might offer Sarr an opportunity to break into the squad.

Should the Italian player make it to Duke, he will join the likes of five-star power forward Cameron Boozer, five-star small forward Nikolas Khamenia and four-star point guard Cayden Boozer in the incoming freshman class.

Kansas, Duke, and two other schools interested in Dame Sarr

Dame Sarr is one of the hottest international prospects in the college men's basketball recruitment portal. Top schools like the Kansas Jayhawks, the Duke Blue Devils, the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Oregon Ducks have indicated interest to sign the 6’7 small forward.

While Duke is reportedly leading the race for the five-star recruit, Kansas is not far behind as the Barcelona forward visited the Jayhawks last week. Meanwhile, Illinois has reportedly cooled off its chase for Sarr after recruiting Andrej Stojakovic from the transfer window. But there are speculations that the Fighting Illini still wants Sarr on their roster for next season.

At Oregon, Sarr may play behind Nathan Bittle and Jackson Shelstad. But head coach Dana Altman has a reputation for developing future NBA prospects, which Sarr can benefit from if he wants to join the pro league soon.

