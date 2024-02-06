"No Louisville? WTF we just won a game": Latest AP Poll top 25 ranking for college basketball draws wild reactions from fans

After some intriguing results over the week, the Week 14 men’s basketball AP Poll witnessed some astonishing moves with teams rising and falling in the rankings. This continues to show how exciting and electric the 2023-24 college basketball season has been so far.

While the top three teams in the rankings remain in their position, the recent AP poll is characterized by mind-blowing movements with 10 teams moving at least four places up or down. The season continues to get intense and more demanding as March draws near.

Like every other poll, the recent release has been controversial among college basketball fans. Notably, many unranked teams' fans continued to question their exclusion following the recent series of results, while others couldn't believe how low their team ranked.

Expand Tweet

Here's a look at some of the reactions online:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

College basketball Week 14 AP Poll roundup

UConn remains the No. 1 ranked team in the recent AP Poll following a 77-64 win over St. John's. The Huskies are followed by Purdue and North Carolina, who kept their places in the top three of the rankings, respectively. Kansas notably moved four places up to rank fourth.

Alabama recorded the biggest rise in the recent ranking with the Crimson Tide moving eight places up to 16th following a win over Mississippi State. On the other hand, Texas recorded the biggest drop with the Red Raiders dropping eight places to rank 23rd.

Kentucky is another that recorded a big fall in the recent AP Poll. The Wildcats fell seven places after losing, 103-92 to Tennessee. Creighton and New Mexico also recorded big falls in the ranking with both falling six places. The Bluejays fell to 19th while the Lobos dropped to 25th.

South Carolina, Florida Atlantic and San Diego State are the only teams outside the top three to have maintained their position from the previous ranking. The Gamecocks rank 15th, the Owls are stationed in 20th while the Aztecs hold 24th place.

Notably, UConn received 45 first-place votes in the latest poll while Purdue secured the remaining 16. The poll continues to show how intense the challenge for the national title will be during March Madness this season.