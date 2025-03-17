"No matter who you end up playing, it's going to be a pain in the a**": Geno Auriemma seems indifferent on potentially facing JuJu Watkins' USC

Geno Auriemma and the UConn Huskies are on a collision course with the JuJu Watkins-led USC Trojans after the two teams were placed in the Region 4 bracket on Selection Sunday. However, the UConn coach appeared indifferent about that potential matchup when asked by reporters.

Auriemma emphasized that there are plenty of strong teams in the NCAA Tournament and that UConn will have to face them eventually in the latter rounds. It just so happens that USC was the team UConn drew for a possible Elite Eight showdown.

"No matter who you end up playing, it's gonna be a pain in the a**. That's all there is to it. You just hope to be in that game," Auriemma said.

The UConn Huskies will need to take care of their business first before thinking about a potential clash with USC. They will open their NCAA Tournament campaign against the Arkansas State Red Wolves in the first round on Friday. If UConn wins, the Huskies will next face the winner of the Oklahoma State vs. South Dakota State matchup in the second round.

Oklahoma, Iowa, Murray State and Florida Gulf Coast are among the teams UConn could face in the third round.

How Geno Auriemma's UConn reached the 2025 March Madness

Geno Auriemma and the UConn Huskies enter the 2025 NCAA Tournament with momentum after winning the Big East Tournament on Monday. They defeated the Creighton Bluejays 70-50 in the finals to claim their fifth consecutive Big East Tournament title.

UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma watches from the sideline as they take on the Creighton Bluejays at Mohegan Sun Arena. Photo: Imagn

Paige Bueckers led the Huskies in the title game, scoring a game-high 24 points. She shot 7-for-14, including 3-for-5 from deep. Bueckers also excelled at the free-throw line, going 7-for-7.

Sarah Strong dominated in her first Big East Tournament final, scoring 13 points on 6-for-13 shooting. She also grabbed 11 rebounds, eight of which came on the defensive end. Strong, who also dished out four assists, was a defensive force, racking up six steals and three blocks against Creighton.

Azzi Fudd also stepped up for Geno Auriemma, scoring 13 points and adding two assists. She shot 4-for-10 from the floor and 2-for-2 from the charity stripe.

