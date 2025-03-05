"No matter what she says it is going to get manipulated": Kim Mulkey's son Kramer speaks out on criticism against LSU HC

LSU coach Kim Mulkey has faced some criticism after her team ended the regular season with back-to-back defeats against No. 19 Alabama and Ole Miss. Some of the Tigers faithful have voiced their frustrations, but her son Kramer Robertson has come out in defense of the coach.

In an interview on WAFB's Jacques Talk, Robertson said that the media always tends to twist Mulkey's comments into their narrative. He also recalled the time Mulkey did not speak about former Baylor and WNBA star Brittney Griner's arrest in February 2022 in Russia on drug-related charges. When host Jacques asked him whether Mulkey wanted Griner to return home to the US safely, Robertson shared his thoughts.

"Of course, she felt that way," Kramer said about Mulkey's feelings around wanting Griner to return safely to the US. (49:39) "But there is no way for her to address this publicly without her getting absolutely undressed by the media. One way or the other. Because half the side felt like this and the other side felt like that."

"When in reality, all that matters is safety. That's the only thing that ever mattered. But there is no way for her to win that. So, yeah, I think that's why she just stays quiet in the media because no matter what she says it's going to be manipulated and criticized by so many people that just don't like her before anything else."

Mulkey has faced other controversial moments in her career. In March last year, she called out an LA Times article for being "sexist" while referring to an LSU vs. UCLA game. That month, she also called out a Washington Post reporter as "sleazy" for an alleged "hit piece" expected to highlight her contentious relationships with former players and her coaching style.

Nonetheless, Kramer insisted that the media has continued to portray his mother Kim Mulkey differently.

Kim Mulkey's son Kramer played college baseball at LSU

NCAA Baseball: Kim Mulkey's son Kramer Robertson playing for LSU - Source: Imagn

Although Kim Mulkey was hired as LSU's women's basketball coach in 2021, her son, Kramer Robertson, previously had ties to the Tigers' baseball team.

Robertson enrolled at LSU in 2014 and played four seasons with the Tigers. The St. Louis Cardinals drafted the infielder in the fourth round in the 2017 MLB draft,

Robertson made his MLB debut for the Cardinals in May 2022. He also had stints with the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets that year before returning to the Cardinals in August. Kramer was released by St. Louis in Oct. 2023.

