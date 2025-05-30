“No way Duke still have scholarships available”: Fans react as 4-star Kohl Rosario set to visit Jon Scheyer’s team along with Kansas, Baylor and more

Coach Jon Scheyer and the Duke Blue Devils had an incredible 2025 recruiting class. Their class is led by No. 3-ranked Cameron Boozer but also includes other top recruits like Nikolas Khamenia and Cayden Boozer. After a strong class, Scheyer and his staff are working to ensure they have another impressive group of recruits in 2026.

On Friday, it was confirmed by On3 insider Joseph Tipton that four-star recruit Kohl Rosario has officially visits scheduled with Duke, Kansas, Baylor and Oregon. Additionally, he is considering trips to North Carolina, Florida State and South Florida. According to On3, he is the No. 91-ranked player in the 2026 class.

Kohl Rosario is a reclass candidate and could play for Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils next fall

Most recruits do not get a lot of attention at this time of year. Players in the 2025 class have picked their teams, and it is a little early to start talking about 2026 players. However, since Kohl Rosario is a reclass candidate, there is a possibility he could join Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils as early as next fall. This was reported by On3 insider Joe Tipton:

"Rosario is a reclass candidate," Tipton said. "According to his father, Karel, each of the schools listed above is recruiting him as a 2025, or a 2026, should he decide to remain in his current class. A final decision has not been made on whether or not he will reclassify. He also does not have a timeline for a commitment."

Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils have already added one reclass candidate in the 2025 class. Four-star power forward Sebastian Wilkins reclassified from 2026 to 2025 and will join Duke next season. Rosario will visit Duke on June 26 and 27.

